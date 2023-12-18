Has ‘The Gilded Age’ been renewed for Season 3? Here’s everything we know

“The Gilded Age” fans watched a twisty — and dramatic — Season 2 finale Sunday night. And with Season 2 now over, they’re likely wondering — has “The Gilded Age” been renewed for a third season?

Here’s everything we know about “The Gilded Age” Season 3.

Will there be Season 3 of ‘The Gilded Age’?

While a renewal for “The Gilded Age” hasn’t been announced yet, show creators are hopeful. As writer Sonja Warfield told Town & Country, “There is so much in history” that they could incorporate into “The Gilded Age” Season 3.

“We discovered gems for Season 2 that play into our characters’ journeys, and there are so many more things we could play out if we’re lucky enough to get a third season,” Warfield said. “In Season 1, we had Thomas Edison’s lights, in Season 2 we have the Tuskegee Institute, and we’ll discover what that is in Season 3.”

HBO Max please just renew The Gilded Age already & give it like 15 episodes for Season 3. The finale was delightful. The Larian romance next season😍, the power struggle in the house with Agnes vs Ada, Clock buddies, Mr. Russell’s fine self & his beard. Please, I need it all. pic.twitter.com/XKvHFLM3Sh — Corinne (@MissCorinneB) December 18, 2023

But some fans are worried about what the future will hold, pointing out that the show got renewed for a second season just a few episodes into Season 1. There’s even a petition circulating on Reddit about renewing “The Gilded Age” for Season 3. Currently it has 1,189 signatures, almost reaching its goal of 1,500.

As HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi told Deadline, viewership will dictate whether the big-budget historical drama will get renewed.

“At this point, we are having conversations regarding viewership relative to budget,” Orsi said. “We’re just assessing various shows, what more we need to be making, what more we can make, what more we have, the return in life of a series.”

Orsi continued, “That factors in for ‘Perry Mason,’ for ‘Winning Time,’ for instance, for ‘Gilded Age,’ so we have to play everything out and see how well they do.”

Alright now who do I have to talk to to make it so that the Gilded Age has 30 episodes per season instead of 8 pic.twitter.com/g2btuS4DzP — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) December 18, 2023

‘The Gilded Age’ Season 3 cast

Without hard news of “The Gilded Age” Season 3 cast, we can make a few educated guesses about who would return for Season 3 if it were made. Robert Sean Leonard won’t return, for example, after his character Luke died at the end of the season.

Here’s who would likely return for the next season:



Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook.

Denée Benton as Peggy Scott.

Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn.

Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook.

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell.

Morgan Spector as George Russell.

Harry Richardson as Larry Russell.

Blake Ritson as Oscar Van Rhijn.

Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell.

Simon Jones as Bannister.

Jack Gilpin as Church.

These series regulars, who were not main characters, would also likely return:



Taylor Richardson as Bridget.

Donna Murphy as Mrs. Astor.

Debra Monk as Armstrong.

Celia Keenan-Bolger as Mrs. Bruce.

Erin Wilhelmi as Adelheid Weber.

Patrick Page as Richard Claym.

Kristine Nielsen as Mrs. Bauer.

Sullivan Jones as T. Thomas Fortune.

Ben Ahlers as Jack Trotter.

Kelley Curran as Turner.

Kelli O’Hara as Aurora Fane.

Douglas Sills as Baudin.

Michael Cerveris as Watson.

What happened in ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 2 finale?

True to form, “The Gilded Age” Season 2 finale ended with drama. Here are the most important moments from the last episode of the season:



Bertha won the opera war ... after essentially selling her daughter, Gladys, to the Duke of Buckingham.

Peggy, her family and the school supporters convinced the board of education to keep two of the three Black schools open.

After coming face-to-face with T. Thomas Fortune and his family, Peggy quit the paper and decided to work on her novel.

Marien and Dashiell (finally!) called off their engagement.

Larry and Marien shared a kiss after he walked her back from the opera!!

Ada discovered that her late husband Luke (RIP) was actually rich and saved the van Rhijns from ruin.

What’s ‘The Gilded Age’ rated and why?

According to Common Sense Media, “The Gilded Age” is appropriate for children 13 and up. The show contains:

