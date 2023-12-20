Why ‘Migration’ is an ideal film for families

“Migration,” the latest release from the makers of hits like “Despicable Me,” “Minions” and “Sing,” is a rare film about families that seems to genuinely like families.

The film’s setup is familiar. An overprotective duck father, Mac (Kumail Nanjiani), doesn’t want his family to travel south for the winter, while the kids and mom want adventure. It will come as little surprise to you that they go on that adventure.

But other than the set-up, the film’s beats are different than what you’d expect.

In typical family movies, the overprotective father is usually forced out of his comfortable confines by some external event like the earthquake in “The Croods” or the fisherman in “Finding Nemo.”

“Migration,” on the other hand, starts with Mac making the choice to leave. He realizes that being focused on his own wants could alienate his family, such as what happened to his brother, the all-alone “Uncle” Dan (Danny DeVito).

Mac is married to Pam (Elizabeth Banks), and they have two ducklings, the teenage Dax (Caspar Jennings) and younger daughter Gwen (Tresi Gazal).

Pam has her own lessons to learn. Just as Mac begins the movie protective but anxious, Pam begins nurturing but critical, which leads to a particularly amusing pit stop with their youngest daughter. Yes, a duck pit stop.

Dax and Gwen are not supernaturally smarter than everyone else. They have a lot to learn, and over the course of the film they learn it, largely by following the example of their parents.

To resolve their various conflicts, each character steps up at various times, whether by leaning into their strengths or overcoming their weaknesses. The family succeeds because of every single member.

While the film is certainly about Mac learning to be less overprotective, over the course of his family’s adventure to Jamaica via New York City, Mac’s instinct, desire and willingness to protect his family saves them from various perils. Dax’s successes in the film only come by following the example Mac has set.

The families in the film have mothers and fathers with extended family in support roles.

Kumail Nanjiani is clearly having the time of his life voicing Mac. It’s not unusual for an A-lister to mail in a performance like this, but Nanjiani gives it everything he has.

The film is well-paced, with several enjoyable set pieces, including a fun homage to the kitchen scene in “The Little Mermaid.” And at just barely 90 minutes in length, it will certainly be able to hold the kids’ attention.

The movie is directed by Benjamin Renner and Guylo Homsy. This is Homsy’s directorial debut, but Renner has previously directed the acclaimed “Ernest & Celestine” and “The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales…” Both were first released in French and didn’t receive much attention stateside.

While “Migration” doesn’t have the whimsy of Renner’s previous efforts, it does reflect his mastery of children’s storytelling and is a wonderful introduction to his work for American audiences. I hope the new film represents the beginning of a fruitful partnership between him and Illumination Studios.

“Migration” isn’t perfect. The villain is overused. The character design is plain enough that I’m not expecting to see “Migration” dolls gracing store shelves like we did with “Minions.” And outside of Chump (Awkwafina), the salty pigeon who helps the family navigate New York City, the side characters are a bit forgettable.

But the film should be enjoyable for most children 2-12 years old. I will be happy to take my kids to see it, and I think most parents will feel the same. Four stars out 5.

“Migration,” which is rated PG, releases in theaters nationwide on Dec. 22, 2023.

