Video: Watch ‘I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)’ from Ryan Gosling’s EP

Ryan Gosling released four versions of “I’m Just Ken” to Spotify on Wednesday, including a Christmas version, an “In My Feelings Acoustic” version and a “Purple Disco Machine Remix.”

The hit movie “Barbie” was full of memorable music written by successful artists. The film featured Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night Away” and Billie Eilish and Finneas’ “What Was I Made For?” Both songs received Grammy nominations.

The song that seemed to have made the deepest cultural impact, however, was Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken,” which debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list over the summer, according to Forbes.

Sometimes I hear this song drifting down through the vents in my apartment as the college boys who live upstairs sing it while getting ready.

Reactions to Gosling’s EP release on social media have been overwhelmingly positive. One user reposted a clip from the “I’m Just Ken” Christmas version and said, “Ryan Gosling really said Merry Christmas to all of us with this gift.”

Even though his character turned out to be an enormous success, Gosling told SiriusXM radio host Jess Cagle that he was concerned about doing a good enough job in “Barbie” before he’d even accepted the role.

He explained, “I did doubt my Kenergy in the beginning. And I thought this was such a perfect tonal symphony that I didn’t want to be the one instrument that was out of tune, you know? I just knew what it was going to take. So I just wasn’t sure I could do it.”

He added, “But I just decided I was going to Ken as hard as I can. I Kenned in the morning; I Kenned at night. If I’m honest, I’m Kenning a little right now.”

