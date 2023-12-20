‘The Chosen’ Season 4 trailer makes it to No. 2 on trending

After the premiere of the Season 4 trailer of “The Chosen,” the trailer started trending at the No. 2 spot on YouTube.

“The Chosen” is a series about the life and ministry of Jesus. It closely follows the disciples and those around Jesus. The show will run for seven seasons.

Twenty-two hours in, the trailer had 565,000 views. As of Wednesday midday, the trailer had amassed 894,000 views across two days.

“We’re getting closer and closer to Jerusalem, to what we know is coming. Jesus is increasingly frustrated, and yes, sad. Not because he’s getting closer to death, but because of the reasons He must die,” the official trailer’s description said. “From his faith’s religious leaders, to the holy city of Jerusalem, to his own friends and followers, people are not understanding his mission.”

“To that end, He must allow painful things, and even set in motion certain confusing or bittersweet events, to accelerate the outcomes that will lead to Holy Week,” the description continued.

Season 4 of “The Chosen” will release in theaters on Feb. 1. Episodes 1 through 3 will be released on Feb. 1, 4 through 6 will follow starting on Feb. 15, and 7 and 8 will come out on Feb. 29.