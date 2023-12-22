Christmas weekend is here, which means it’s time to put on your coziest sweater, grab some snacks and watch a whole lot of TV — after you’ve shared holiday greetings with your loved ones, of course.

The weekend will feature several high-profile sporting events, including a battle between two of the NFL’s top teams (the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers), the NBA’s slate of five Christmas games and Utah’s bowl game against Northwestern.

If sports isn’t your speed, you’ll have plenty of chances to watch classic Christmas movies on cable, such as when TBS airs “A Christmas Story” for 24 hours in a row starting around dinnertime on Christmas Eve. And streaming services like Netflix and Hulu offer several festive options, too.

Without further ado, here’s a look at what to watch over Christmas weekend.

College football

Saturday, Dec. 23

Utah State vs. Georgia State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl — 1:30 p.m. MST on ESPN.

Utah vs. Northwestern in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl — 5:30 p.m. MST on ABC.

NFL

Saturday, Dec. 23

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — 2:30 p.m. MST on NBC.

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers — 6 p.m. MST on Peacock.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers — 11 a.m. MST on Fox.

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans — 11 a.m. MST on CBS.

Washington Commanders vs. New York Jets — 11 a.m. MST on CBS.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans — 11 a.m. MST on CBS.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons — 11 a.m. MST on Fox.

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings — 11 a.m. MST on Fox.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 2:05 p.m. MST on CBS.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears — 2:25 p.m. MST on Fox.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins — 2:25 p.m. MST on Fox.

New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos — 6:15 p.m. MST on NFL Network.

Monday, Dec. 25

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs — 11 a.m. MST on CBS and Nickelodeon.

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles — 2:30 p.m. MST on Fox.

Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers — 6:15 p.m. MST on ABC.

NBA

Saturday, Dec. 23

Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors — 6:30 p.m. MST on NBA League Pass or Root Sports Northwest.

Monday, Dec. 25

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks — 10 a.m. MST on ESPN.

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets — 12:30 p.m. MST on ABC and ESPN.

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers — 3 p.m. MST on ABC and ESPN.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat — 6 p.m. MST on ESPN.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns — 8:30 p.m. MST on ESPN.

Classic Christmas movies on streaming apps

Netflix



“White Christmas” (not rated).

“Klaus” (PG).

Hulu

“Elf” (PG).

“Miracle on 34th Street” (PG).

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (PG-13).

“The Polar Express” (G).

“The Muppet Christmas Carol” (G).

“The Family Stone” (PG-13).

Disney+

“The Muppet Christmas Carol” (G).

“Home Alone” (PG).

“Jingle All the Way” (PG).

“The Santa Clause” (PG).

“Miracle on 34th Street” (PG).

“While You Were Sleeping” (PG).

Amazon Prime Video

“Christmas with the Kranks” (PG).

“Arthur Christmas” (PG).

Christmas movies on cable

Saturday, Dec. 23

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (PG) — 1:30 p.m. MST on USA.

“The Polar Express” (G) — 3 p.m. MST on AMC.

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (PG) — 4:50 p.m. MST on USA.

“Elf” (PG) — 5 p.m. MST on AMC.

“Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night” (not rated) — 6 p.m. MST on CW.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (PG-13) — 7 p.m. MST on AMC.

“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (PG) — 8 p.m. MST on USA.

Sunday, Dec. 24

“The Polar Express” (G) — 1 p.m. MST on AMC.

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (PG) — 3 p.m. MST on USA.

“Christmas with the Kranks” (PG) — 3 p.m. MST on AMC.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (PG-13) — 5 p.m. MST on AMC.

“A Christmas Story” (PG) — 24-hour marathon starts at 6 p.m. MST on TBS.

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1” (PG-13) — 6:30 p.m. MST on USA.

“Elf” (PG) — 7:15 p.m. MST on AMC.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” (PG) — 6 p.m. MST on NBC.

“Home Alone” (PG) — 6 p.m. MST on ABC.

“The Holiday” (PG-13) — 6 p.m. MST on Lifetime.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (PG-13) — 9:15 p.m. MST on AMC.

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” (PG-13) — 9:40 p.m. MST on USA.

Monday, Dec. 25