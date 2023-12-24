Best book-to-movie adaptations — plus 5 to look forward to

It’s a common assumption that the book is better than the movie, and that’s definitely the case for some, like “The Hobbit” and “Eragon.” However, some stories are told better on the silver screen.

A good book-to-movie adaptation doesn’t necessarily require the director to follow every single point in the written publication. Instead, an adaptation should be able stand on its own while capturing the main storyline and the real essence of the book’s characters.

What are the best book-to-movie adaptations?

Here are nine of the best book to movie adaptations and five coming soon to start getting excited about.

1. ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

Book publication date: 2013.

Movie release date: 2018.

This 2018 hit covers the first book in Kevin Kwan’s trilogy. The plot follows Rachel Chu, who teaches economics at NYU, as she travels with her boyfriend Nick Young to Singapore for one of his friends’ weddings. She realizes Nick comes from one of the wealthiest families in Singapore and has to navigate a relationship with a potential mother-in-law who hates her.

Rating: PG-13 — appropriate for ages 13 and up, according to Common Sense Media. The film includes the following:



Discussion of infidelity.

Mild language.

Some drinking and smoking.

2. ‘The Shawshank Redemption’

Book publication date: 1982.

Movie release date: 1994.

Andy Dufrense is wrongly convicted for murdering his wife and her lover. He is sentenced to life in prison at Shawshank State Penitentiary. Andy works on an escape plan for over 20 years, tunneling through his prison cell wall. The original publication came by a series of novellas titled “Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption,” by Stephen King. This adaptation has stayed one of the highest ranked films on IMDb ever, according to Movie Web.

Rating: R — appropriate for ages 15 and up, according to Common Sense Media. The film includes the following:



A lot of violence.

Frequent profanity.

A little drinking and smoking.

3. ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’

Book publication date: 2014.

Movie release date: 2018.

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is the first in a trilogy by Jenny Han that tells the story of Lara Jean Covey, a high school junior, who has written secret love letters to all her past crushes. Her little sister mails them out, and Lara’s life is thrown into chaos. One of the letters is addressed to her older sister’s ex-boyfriend, and to avoid confrontation with him, she decides to enter a fake relationship with her first kiss, Peter Kavinsky.

All three of these books have been made into film adaptations, produced by Netflix.

Rating: PG-13 — appropriate for ages 13 and up, according to Common Sense Media. The film includes the following:



Kissing and embraces.

A little profanity.

4. ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’

Book publication date: Eighth century B.C.

Movie release date: 2000.

This film is an adaptation of Homer’s “The Odyssey” set in Depression-era Mississippi. It follows three escaped convicts, notably starring George Clooney, as they search for buried treasure before their home is destroyed by a dam project. Though early 20th century Mississippi is extremely different from Europe in 700 B.C., this film follows the main events described in Homer’s epic poem.

Rating: PG-13 — appropriate for ages 13 and up, according to Common Sense Media. The film includes the following:



Some violence.

Some profanity.

5. ‘Emma’

Book publication date: 1815.

Movie release date: 2020.

Jane Austen’s novel “Emma” follows Emma Woodhouse, who finds enormous joy in matchmaking. Her intentions are always good, but her involvement often leads to making things complicated. She tries to set up Harriet Smith, her lower-class friend, with various people, though Smith’s real feelings are for a local farmer.

“Emma” has been used for various other film adaptations, including the 1995 hit “Clueless” and the 1996 “Emma” by Diarmuid Lawrence.

Rating: PG — appropriate for ages 10 and up, according to Common Sense Media. The film includes the following:



Kissing and embraces.

Brief, nonsexual nudity.

6. ‘The Hunger Games’

Book publication date: 2008.

Movie release date: 2012.

This novel by Suzanne Collins follows Katniss Everdeen, a teenager from a broken family, living in a dystopian world separated into districts. Each year, two tributes from each district are selected from a random drawing to participate in “The Hunger Games,” where they are made to fight to the death on live television.

This series has been known for being true to Collins’ plot, and a recent adaptation of her novel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” was released to theaters in November.

Rating: PG-13 — appropriate for ages 14 and up, according to Common Sense Media. The film includes the following:



A lot of violence.

Very little profanity .

7. ‘A Room With a View’

Book publication date: 1908.

Movie release date: 1985.

Lucy Honeychurch is a young Englishwoman on a tour of Italy with her older cousin, Charlotte, when she meets George Emerson and his father. She catches feelings for him, but due to pressures from Charlotte, she returns to England and gets engaged to a man named Cecil Vyse. Unexpectedly, George and Lucy meet again and she has to figure out how to grapple with social expectations and her own feelings.

Rating: Not rated — appropriate for ages 16 and up, according to Common Sense Media. The film includes the following:



Nonsexual nudity.

Mild violence.

8. ‘Pride and Prejudice’ (2005)

Book publication date: 1813.

Movie release date: 2005.

This widely known story covers the romance between Elizabeth (Lizzy) Bennet and Mr. Darcy in Regency-era England. Wealthy Mr. Bingley, Mr. Darcy’s friend, arrives in the neighborhood, and he falls in love with Lizzy’s sister, Jane. Lizzy thinks Mr. Darcy is arrogant and rude, and he is prejudiced against her lower-class and somewhat embarrassing family. They eventually fall in love, and it’s one of the best novels written in the history of novel writing.

Though the 1995 miniseries is regarded as the most accurate to the book, the 2005 version is more swallowable, at just over 2 hours.



Rating: PG — appropriate for ages 11 and up, according to Common Sense Media.

9. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Book publication date: 2017.

Movie release date: 2023.

This adaptation came out this year in October, and it covers the sinister conspiracy behind the murders of Osage Native Americans in the 1920s. FBI agent Tom White investigates, discovering manipulation of legal guardianship, premeditated murders and poisonings to try to control Osage oil money. The book and the film work to expose a harrowing chapter of American history.

Rating: R — appropriate for ages 16 and up, according to Common Sense Media. The film includes the following:



A lot of violence.

Sex-related dialogue.

A lot of profanity.

Some drinking, drugs and smoking.

Movie adaptations to look forward to

Here are five book adaptations — TV series and movies — hitting theaters and streaming services soon.

‘Twilight’ TV series

Release date: Not yet released.

Barely anything is known yet about this production except that Stephanie Meyer will be involved, the Deseret News reported. “The Walking Dead” producer Sinead Daly is rumored to write the script. Besides that, cast, release date and accuracy to the book are unknowns.

Rating: Not yet confirmed.

‘Harry Potter’ TV series

Release date: 2025/2026 by Warner Bros.

Details: CEO of HBO & Max Casey Bloys told Deadline the series would run for “10 consecutive years.” Deadline originally reported that each season would cover one book of the seven-book series, but it has not been disclosed what the three final seasons will include, or if each season will stretch slightly to cover 10 seasons.

Rating: Not yet confirmed.

‘New Percy Jackson’ TV series

Release date: Dec. 20 by Disney+.

Details: The “Percy Jackson” movies released in 2010 and 2013 are well known as some of the worst book to movie adaptations ever released, but fans of the franchise are hopeful for this Disney+ series. Variety announced that the series’ first two episodes will be released on Dec. 20, and new episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays.

Rating: TV-PG.

‘It Ends With Us’

Release date: Feb. 9, 2024, by Sony Pictures and Wayfarer Studios

Details: This film will be based on the 2016 novel by Colleen Hoover, which is based on the author’s parents’ relationship. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are cast as the leads for this adaptation.

Us Magazine describes the plot, “The story follows a girl named Lily who has just moved and is ready to start her life after college. After meeting a doctor named Ryle — who swears by the “no girlfriends” rule — the two begin falling for each other. Just as things turn serious, Lily’s first love, Atlas, reappears in her life and challenges her new relationship.”

Rating: Not yet confirmed.

‘Lisa Frankenstein’

Release date: Feb. 9, 2024, directed by Zelda Williams.

Details: Focus Features describes the plot as a coming-of-age love story “about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness … and a few missing body parts along the way.”

Rating: PG-13, according to IMDB. The film contains the following:

