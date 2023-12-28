Prequels, sequels and spinoffs: A glance at what movies are coming to theaters in 2024

It’s been a chaotic year for entertainment. Amid the long-lasting actor’s and writer’s strikes, several highly-anticipated films set to hit theaters in 2023 were pushed back into 2024, such as “Dune: Part Two.”

Much to the relief of moviegoers, Barbenheimer took the world by storm — filling the entertainment gap for months.

If 2023 was the year of Barbenheimer, 2024 will be the year of prequels, sequels, spinoffs and remakes. Nearly every big-budget movie coming to theaters next year falls under derives from fan-favorite original movie.

Here are 15 movies to look forward to in 2024.

1. ‘Mean Girls’

Tina Fey’s modern take on “Mean Girls” (2004) is a musical adaptation packed with Gen Z references while staying true to the modern-classic.

When new student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is embraced by the popular crowd of girls known as “The Plastics,” she must work perpetually to remain in favor of queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her underlings Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

Cady finds herself in Regina’s wrath when she makes the mistake of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney).

Release date: Jan. 12, 2024.

2. ‘Bob Marley: One Love’

A cinematic look at the life of Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley (Kingsley Ben-Adir) as he overcomes adversity and preaches peace as the most famous reggae musician in the world.

Release date: Jan. 12, 2024.

3. ‘Madame Web’

New York City paramedic Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) is haunted by sudden signs of clairvoyance. She must confront her past in order to protect the lives of three young women (Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor) who are connected by an extraordinary future.

Release date: Feb. 14, 2024.

4. ‘Dune: Part Two’

United with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) seeks revenge against the conspirators who killed his father and destroyed his family. Preventing a terrible future is left in Paul’s hands and he must choose between the newfound love of his life and the fate of the universe.

Release date: March 1, 2024.

5. ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Before the alien-dominated world portrayed in “A Quiet Place,” society existed in peace and without constant fear. “A Quiet Place: Day One” will pull back the curtain on how the world reacted to the destructive invasion of violent aliens and potentially answer questions such as where the aliens came from while providing additional perspectives on how everyday people’s lives were changed by the extra terrestrial attack.

Release date: March 8, 2024.

6. ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’

Tasked with becoming a Spiritual Leader, Po (Jack Black) struggles to elevate his skills beyond being the Dragon Warrior — proving to be his greatest challenge yet. Meanwhile a new villain called the Chameleon threatens Po, who must form an army of allies to defeat the shape-shifting terror.

Release date: March 8, 2024.

7. ‘Mickey 17’

Based on Edward Ashton’s novel “Mickey7”: An expendable employee, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) is sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. When an iteration of Mickey dies, a new body is reproduced with most of Mickey’s memories.

Mickey soon discovers why he was the only volunteer for the expedition.

Release date: March 29, 2024.

8. ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’

After being taken from her homeland, Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) is taken in by a great biker horde. When Furiosa finds herself within a battle of tyrannical leaders, she must fight to get back home.

Release date: May 24, 2024.

9. ‘The Garfield Movie’

Following a brief look at the origin of Garfield (Chris Pratt) and Jon’s (Nicholas Hoult) relationship, Garfield embarks on an adventure with his long lost father (Samuel L. Jackson) who pulls him into a desperate heist.

Release date: May 24, 2024.

10. ‘Inside Out 2’

As Riley enters her teenage years, new emotions show up and mess with the the smooth operation Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale) and Disgust (Liza Lapira) have down.

Release date: June 14, 2024.

11. ‘Despicable Me 4’

There is limited information about what Gru (Steve Carrell), Lucy (Kirsten Wiig), the girls and the minions are up to in the fourth installment of the “Despicable Me” series. Following three hilarious movies, the trend is likely to keep up as writer Mike White takes the reigns on the script for the upcoming sequel.

Release date: July 3, 2024.

12. ‘Beetlejuice 2’

Menacing ghost Beetlejuice (Micheal Keaton) returns with trouble up his sleeves when he is recruited once again to haunt a house.

Release date: Sept. 6, 2024.

13. ‘Twisters’

Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, “Twisters” is a follow-up to the 1996 film “Twister,” which follows a pair of daredevil storm chasers who risk their lives to test the limits of a weather alert system.

Release date: July 19, 2024.

14. ‘Snow White’

A live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1937 animated movie “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

Determined to remain the most beautiful woman in the land, the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot) turns vengeful when it is revealed that her beauty will be surpassed by Snow White (Rachel Zegler).

Release date: March 22, 2024.

15. ‘Wicked Part 1’

A film adaptation of the Broadway favorite, “Wicked.”

In the land of Oz, a kind-hearted green-skinned woman (Cynthia Erivo) is framed as the wicked witch. In reality, she is a freedom fighter who stands up to the Wizard of Oz.

Release date: Nov. 27, 2024.