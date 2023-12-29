Top 10 Netflix true crime documentaries of 2023

As the year comes to a close and we prepare to enter 2024, it’s a good time to take a look back at the events of this year and everything we’ve learned. For true crime fanatics, each year brings exciting new developments in forensic science and technology and increased scrutiny on certain cases.

While it’s not a perfect genre, true crime documentaries help communicate those developments to the public and raise awareness of certain underreported crimes. Here’s a look at some of the most popular true crime docuseries and documentaries on Netflix in 2023.

Best true crime documentaries on Netflix 2023

1. ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’

Netflix recently released its first-ever engagement report, which details the popularity of over 18,000 titles on the platform for the first six months of 2023, and “Murdaugh Murders” was in the top 100 most-viewed titles for that period. It covers the recent trial of former lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted of murdering his wife and son.

2. ‘Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street’

This docuseries covers the rise and fall of Bernie Madoff, a former financier who orchestrated the largest Ponzi scheme in history. It was released in January and remained on the Netflix Top 10 for several weeks.

3. ‘Catching Killers: Season 3’

This popular docuseries returned for a third season in June to cover the chase to catch four notorious serial killers, and it was popular with Netflix viewers. What makes this series so gripping is its interviews with the actual investigators who chased those killers.

4. ‘Take Care of Maya’

This heartbreaking documentary details the story of the Kowalski family, whose lives were upturned after hospital staff mistook daughter Maya’s mysterious illness for signs of child abuse. The Kowalskis were recently awarded $261 million in a case against Maya’s hospital, per The New York Times.

5. ‘How to Become a Cult Leader’

This is one of several “How to Become” series recently released on Netflix, including “How to Become a Tyrant” and “How to Become a Mob Boss.” This series looks at several popular cult leaders, including Charles Manson, and their rise to power.

6. ‘Depp v. Heard’

This docuseries covers the explosive case between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, whose opposing allegations of abuse gripped the Internet from April to June of 2022. It covers not only the case itself but the ensuing misinformation and backlash online.

7. ‘The Devil on Trial’

This documentary tells the story of the events that inspired “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” a terrifying tale of alleged possession and murder. It was an instant hit, making it on Netflix’s global top 3.

8. ‘Escaping Twin Flames’

Twin Flames Universe is a group dedicated to helping people find their “twin flame,” a spiritual connection deeper than a soul mate, but it’s embroiled in controversy. While no one covered in this series has ever been charged with a crime, several former members of the Twin Flames Universe make allegations of abuse and coercion against the group’s leaders.

9. ‘Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering v. Haysom’

This four-part docuseries covers the gruesome 1985 murder of Derek and Nancy Haysom and the shocking investigation that landed the couple’s daughter Elizabeth and her boyfriend, Jens, in jail.

10. ‘Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife’

This docuseries was released on Nov. 29 and has been on Netflix’s Top 10 list ever since. It details the rise and fall of Dr. Paolo Macchiarini, whose experimental artificial trachea transplant surgeries left the majority of his patients dead.