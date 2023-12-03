‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins makes The Hollywood Reporter’s top 50 showrunners list

Dallas Jenkins, director and creator of “The Chosen,” landed a spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s top 50 TV showrunners of 2023.

“The Chosen,” a hit series about the life of Jesus, has racked up more than 600 million views, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jenkins’ new big project will be adapting “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” to the big screen — that movie is expected to come out during the holiday season in 2024.

Other showrunners on the list include Jesse Armstrong (creator of “Succession”), Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman (behind “Only Murders in the Building”), Bill Lawrence and Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) and Peter Morgan (“The Crown”).

“Well, this is lovely in The Hollywood Reporter. Appreciate the honor,” Jenkins said in a Facebook post. “Certainly cool to see projects like ‘The Chosen’ and ‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ get some exposure in areas they normally wouldn’t.”

In a previous interview with the Deseret News, Jenkins indicated that some more project announcements may be coming soon.

Jenkins didn’t give me any spoilers. He did say earlier this fall, “We do hope that someday we’ll be able to make some announcements about expanding this ‘Chosen’ universe and Bible universe and telling more stories beyond just the Gospels. But there’s still plenty to do right now. I mean, I still gotta edit Season 4.”

When I traveled to Midlothian, Texas, to visit the set of “The Chosen,” Jenkins said that he had a shift in perspective after making “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.” The experience made him less interested in box-office successes.

“And now all I care about is that if at the end of seven seasons, I kept my integrity, I was surrendered to God in the process, I was a good husband and father, I accurately, as well as I could, portrayed the character and intentions of Jesus in the Gospels, that’s success,” he said in the interview.

What other projects has Jenkins done?

Jenkins has been a director on the following projects, according to IMDb.



“The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.”

“The Ride.”

“What If... .”

“Midnight Clear.”

“Cliche.”

He was also an executive producer on “The Shift” and a producer on “Hometown Legend,” per IMDb.

Where can I watch ‘The Chosen’ Christmas special?

From Dec. 12 to Dec. 17, “The Chosen” Christmas special will be available to watch in theaters. Tickets are on sale now.

For more information about the special, see this article.

Streaming dates for the special have not been announced. In a comment on a Facebook post, the official account for “The Chosen” indicated that it’ll be streaming before the end of the holiday season.

When does Season 4 of ‘The Chosen’ come out?

Season 4 of “The Chosen” will release in theaters. Here’s the release schedule:

Feb. 1: Episodes 1 to 3.

Feb. 15: Episodes 4 to 6.

Feb. 29: Episodes 7 to 8.

For more information on the unique release of the entire season in theaters, see this article.

