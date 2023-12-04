You’ve been listening and Google has tracked the top 5 most listened to Christmas songs

As you’ve been curating your perfect Christmas playlist for parties, family gatherings or for solo drives to get hot chocolate, Google has been keeping track.

A new study conducted by the comparison site Casino Sweeps examined Google search data among the top 100 most popular Christmas songs to determine which songs are the “most listened to.”

They found the top five.

What are the top 5 most listened to Christmas songs?

“All I Want for Christmas is You.” “Somewhere only we know.” “Silent Night.” “Jingle Bells.” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

KDAF The CW33 reported that a spokesperson for Casino Sweeps said in regards to the study, “there’s always a lot of conversation around when is the right time to start playing Christmas songs and what songs to play, whether it’s in retail shops, at work or home. So, it’s interesting to see what songs states are searching for to get into the Christmas spirit.”

‘All I Want for Christmas is You’

The study detailed to the Deseret News that the average monthly searches in the U.S. for the Mariah Carey song is 150, 337, which is 216% more searches than ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas tree,’ which landed in fifth place on the list.

“All I Want for Christmas is You” appeared as the No. 1-listened-to song in every state in the U.S.

The song was first released by Mariah Carey in 1994 from her fourth studio album and first holiday album “Merry Christmas.” The New York Post estimated that Carey makes a profit of $3 million every year from the song.

‘Somewhere only we know’

If you’re shocked to see this song on the list, you’re definitely not alone.

Though this song was initially sung by the alternative rock band, Keane, it has been turned into a Christmas song by Lily Allen in 2014.

In the press release given to the Deseret News, the study found, “the second most searched-for Christmas song in the U.S. is being Googled 77,785 times a month on average.”

‘Silent Night’

America’s third most favorite Christmas song is “Silent Night,” which is being searched for 71,875 a month on average. The song is the third favorite in 10 different states.

Bing Crosby’s version of the song is the most popular and has sold over 30 million copies since its release in 1935. It is the third highest-selling single of all time.

Other reported popular versions of the song include Carey, Michael Buble and Justin Bieber.

‘Jingle Bells’

U.S. residents are searching for “Jingle Bells” 66,882 times a month on average.

“Jingle Bells” has had many popular covers from Bing Crosby and the Andrew Sisters, Frank Sinatra to Gwen Stefani.

‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’

The fifth most popular song in the U.S. is “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” which was discovered to be searched for 47,641 times a month on average.

Brenda Lee originally recorded “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” when she was just 13 years old in 1958.

