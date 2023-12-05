12 true crime documentaries to stream in December

It may be traditional to sit back and watch holiday rom-coms in December, but if you’re a crime junkie more interested in gunshot analysis and fingerprinting than candy canes and mistletoe, there are several new true crime releases for you to watch this month.

Each of these productions covers true stories of real people who have been affected by the events in question. These documentaries and series can be informative and educational, but please also keep in mind the importance of respecting and honoring crime victims and their loved ones.

1. ‘Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning’

Where to watch: Max.

Release date: Dec. 4.

This series uncovers the details of a 1989 Boston crime and examines the history of violence and race relations in the city.

2. ‘Great Photo, Lovely Life’

Where to watch: Max.

Release date: Dec. 5.

Photojournalist Amanda Mustard investigates her own grandfather, a sexual abuser, exploring themes of crime, intergenerational trauma and healing.

3. ‘Real Time Crime,’ Season 2

Where to watch: Max.

Release date: Dec. 5.

This series focuses on the technology, such as surveillance cameras and tracking systems, that allows investigators to track criminals and solve crimes.

4. ‘The Mission’

Where to watch: Hulu and Disney+.

Release date: Dec. 8.

Originally released Oct. 13, this documentary investigates the death of John Chau, a young American missionary who was shot by an arrow while attempting to contact an isolated Indigenous group off the coast of India.

5. ‘Peltz Beckham vs The Wedding Planners’

Where to watch: Max.

Release date: Dec. 11.

The incredibly elaborate nuptials of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were slightly marred by several lawsuits filed against the event’s wedding planners. The dispute has since been resolved, but this Discovery+ original uncovers both parties’ claims and the ensuing drama.

6. ‘Born in Synanon’

Where to watch: Paramount+.

Release date: Dec. 12.

This series details one woman’s mission to uncover the history of Synanon, a controversial religious movement that began as a drug rehab center.

7. ‘Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist’

Where to watch: Netflix.

Release date: Dec. 15.

Josu Urrutikoetxea, also known as Josu Ternera, speaks about his time in the Basque separatist group ETA.

8. ‘Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial’

Where to watch: Max.

Release date: Dec. 18.

This Discovery+ original documentary details the trial that made headlines earlier this year after a retired optometrist sued a famous actress for a ski crash that he alleged left him with lasting brain damage.

9. ‘Yellowstone Wardens,’ Season 3

Where to watch: Max.

Release date: Dec. 18.

This Animal Planet series explores the lives of conservation officers in Montana who seek to protect public lands, regulate hunting, prevent poaching and more.

10. ‘Contraband: Seized at the Border,’ Season 2

Where to watch: Max.

Release date: Dec. 19.

This Discovery Channel show details the daily lives of Customs and Border Protection agents, who attempt to protect the United States’ borders from illegal drugs, weapons and more.

11. ‘Border Control: Sweden’

Where to watch: Max.

Release date: Dec. 19.

Similar to “Contraband,” this series covers the security and customs agents at Sweden’s border.

12. ‘Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman’

Where to watch: Peacock.

Release date: Dec. 21.

This docuseries serves as a companion to the second season of the drama series “Dr. Death,” which stars Edgar Ramírez as the titular doctor and Mandy Moore as an investigative journalist. Netflix covered the same disgraced surgeon in the docuseries “Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife,” released in November.