The actor who plays Jesus in ‘The Chosen’ on how prayer has transformed his life

Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in the show “The Chosen,” opened up about his faith in a recent interview.

Fox News published the interview on Tuesday in connection with the prayer app Hallow teaming up with both Roumie and actor Liam Neeson for a 25-day Advent prayer challenge.

During the interview, Roumie spoke about how prayer can be impactful. “As you consistently tap into that habit, you find your relationship with Jesus growing deeper and deeper, just automatically. And as a result, you then experience much more peace, tranquility and serenity in your life and the ability to really muscle through some of the most difficult obstacles and challenges that life can throw at you,” he told Fox News.

Roumie also described an instance where he was transformed by prayer.

When Roumie was broke, he prayed and his life changed. “I was literally on my knees and I said, ‘Jesus, I surrender myself to you. Take care of everything.’ ... And then three months later, I got called to do ‘The Chosen.’ It was a point that I think my life was building to when that happened — and I realized that trying to micromanage God was not something that was working in my favor,” he told Fox News.

Roumie also said that playing Jesus in “The Chosen” has contributed positively to his relationship with Jesus. To see the full interview, check out Fox News.

Season 4 of “The Chosen” will be released on Feb. 1 in theaters. See this article for more information about the release schedule.

