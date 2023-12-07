Derek Hough says wife Hayley Erbert was rushed to the hospital for ‘emergency craniectomy’: ‘I ask for your prayers and positivity’

“Dancing With The Stars” judge and Utah native Derek Hough shared that his wife, Hayley Erbert, was rushed to the hospital and underwent an emergency surgery following a performance on the couple’s Symphony of Dance tour Wednesday night.

“At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital,” Hough shared with fans in an Instagram post. “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, an intracranial hematoma “is a collection of blood within the skull” that is typically caused by a blood vessel bursting in the brain. It can also be caused by trauma from a car accident or fall.

Hough added that Erbert “is in stable condition” and thanked the first responders and medical personnel who are continuing to take care of his wife.

“I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time,” he said.

Will Derek Hough still be on tour?

Hough’s Symphony of Dance tour, which came through Utah in October, is scheduled to go through Dec. 30, according to his website. But the tour had a sold-out stop at Virginia Beach on Dec. 7, and that event has now been postponed, per the the Sandlercenter.org.

“Due to unexpected illness, Derek Hough: Symphony of Dance has been canceled for this evening,” reads a notice on the venue’s website. “We encourage you to hold onto your tickets until more details can be provided, however refunds may be requested from the original point of purchase.”

It’s not yet clear if future dates and performances will be canceled or postponed.

How did Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert meet?

Erbert’s health scare comes a few months into the Symphony of Dance tour, which kicked off in the fall. The 29-year-old professional dancer married Hough, 38, this year after several years of dating, per People.

Hough and his sister, “Dancing With the Stars” host Julianne Hough, hired Erbert to go on tour with them in 2014. Hough and Erbert began dating in 2015, when they both appeared on “Dancing With the Stars,” People reported.

The pair married in August, and a month later, embarked on their Symphony of Dance tour. The show includes a choreographed version of the couple’s wedding dance to “Fall into Me,” by Forest Blakk.

“Every time we rehearse it, I cry,” Hough previously told USA TODAY ahead of the tour. “If we get over-frazzled, we take a moment where we just look into each other’s eyes and say, ‘I love you.’ When I hear those words, it’s like juice; I feel unstoppable.”