Everything we know about DC’s new Wonder Woman show coming to HBO Max

A Wonder Woman-based TV series is coming to HBO Max as part of a new era for the DC Universe, James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

Titled “Paradise Lost,” the series will take place before Wonder Woman’s birth.

“‘Paradise Lost’ is about Paradise Island, usually known as Themyscira, the birth place of Wonder Woman. It’s almost like ‘Game of Thrones’ with Westeros but with all the inhabitants of Paradise Island,” Gunn said in his Twitter announcement.

What is ‘Paradise Lost’ about?

“Paradise Lost” is a prequel to Wonder Woman, set on the island nation of Themyscira, where the Amazons live. The series is set before Wonder Woman’s birth. It is the first DC series to focus on the Amazons, per Collider.

According to Peter Saffron, co-head of DC studios, the series is “really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women,” per the Direct.

It will answer questions such as, “How did that come about? What’s the origin of an island of all women? What are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what’s the scheming like between the different power players in that society?” Saffron said, per the Direct.

Saffron and Gunn both compared the series to “Game of Thrones.”

When is ‘Paradise Lost’ getting released?

It’s unclear.

But the series is already under works and will premiere on HBO Max, according the Entertainment Weekly.

What other new releases are coming from DC?

DC will also release a Superman reboot, a Supergirl movie, and a sequel to “The Batman,” per Entertainment Weekly.

Gunn announced these upcoming DC projects on Twitter as well:

