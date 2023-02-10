Facebook Twitter
Halyna Hutchins’ family sues Alec Baldwin

The family of Halyna Hutchins, the ‘Rust’ cinematographer who was killed on set, is now suing Alec Baldwin for damages

Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala in New York.

Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala in New York. Attorneys for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust,” say they’re suing Baldwin and the movie’s producers for wrongful death.

The family of Halyna Hutchins, the “Rust” cinematographer who was killed on set in October 2021, is now suing Alec Baldwin for damages.

Baldwin, a well-known actor and producer, was charged last month with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Hutchins’ death, per Deseret News. The armorer on set, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, faces an involuntary manslaughter charge as well.

While on set, Baldwin was given a gun that went off and killed Hutchins. The New York Times reported that Baldwin has said that he was unaware that the gun was loaded and that he believed that he wouldn’t be given a loaded gun. He has denied responsibility for what happened.

On Thursday, attorney Gloria Allred filed a lawsuit on behalf of Anatolii Androsovych, Olga Solovey and Svetlana Zemko, who are Hutchins’ father, mother and sister, respectively. NBC News reported that the suit “alleges battery, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and loss of consortium.”

Hutchins’ family lives in Ukraine, per ABC News. Hutchins’ sister, Zemko, said that the loss of her sister has taken a major toll on her parents. “It is for this reason that I would like those who are at fault for somebody to carry that responsibility. I believe to let this go and leave this unpunished is unallowable,” she said.

Other lawsuits have been filed in connection with this incident. ABC News reported that Baldwin filed a lawsuit alleging negligence of some crew members. Mamie Mitchell, the film’s script supervisor, filed a suit against Baldwin in November 2021, and Gutierrez-Reed has filed a suit against the prop provider.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are expected to appear in court for the first time on Feb. 24.

