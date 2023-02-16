Bruce Willis diagnosed with full frontotemporal dementia, family announces

Bruce Willis’ family announced on Thursday that his condition has progressed to frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD.

The 67-year-old actor — known for starring in “Die Hard” and “The Sixth Sense” — stepped away from acting in March 2022 due to an aphasia diagnosis. A joint statement released by the actor’s family called frontotemporal dementia a “cruel disease.”

“As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months,” the statement read. “Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update.”

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” the statement continued. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

The statement was signed by Willis’ wife Emma, ex-wife Demi Moore, and his daughters: Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

“Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible,” the statement concluded.

Related Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting due to aphasia diagnosis

What is frontotemporal dementia?

Frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD, is the most common form of dementia in people under 60, but it affects people older than 60 as well, reports The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

Those with FTD can face changes in personality, behavior, language, and movement. There is no known cure. Those diagnosed with FTD have a life expectancy of 7 to 13 years, according to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.