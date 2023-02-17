‘It was a tough, tough decision’: After 6 years, Ryan Seacrest is leaving ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

Ryan Seacrest is leaving his position as co-host on the morning talk show “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” he announced during Thursday’s broadcast.

Seacrest spent six years co-hosting the show with Kelly Ripa and said his decision to make this his final season on the show was “bittersweet,” per CNN.

The TV personality plans to continue hosting “American Idol,” “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” and his radio show on KIIS-FM, per The Associated Press.

“It was a tough, tough decision,” Seacrest said on Thursday’s show, per USA Today. “ I love the fact that we get a chance to sit here every day and connect with you in your kitchens and your living rooms, at work. There’s nothing like this on television — I’m getting emotional, I promised Kelly I would not cry — and this show comes together because of an incredible family of people.”

Seacrest will be replaced by Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, who has frequently guest-hosted the show, per AP. The show will be renamed “Live with Kelly and Mark.”

Ripa expressed her gratitude for Seacrest during the show on Thursday. “You’ve gone from being a friend to a family member. You are family to us,” Ripa said, per CNN. “I’m so proud of you and I cheer you on endlessly.”

“I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan,” said Ripa in a statement, per the AP. “Ryan’s energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind.”