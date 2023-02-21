Prepare to sit through 2 ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ end-credits scenes

Marvel is evolving. Kang is preparing to take over the Universe (the Marvel one). Iron Man has passed onto the next life. And Marvel movies typically have two end-credits scenes.

Following an intense journey through the Quantum realm, an appearance from Bill Murray, a glimpse of MODOK’s rear-end and the much-needed takedown of Marvel’s newest villain, Kang, viewers learn that Kang is still very much alive and devising a plot to take over the multiverse.

It’s important to note — Kang’s evil plot is only witnessed by viewers who sit through the end-credits scene(s).

What is the first ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ end-credits scene?

According the the first end-credits scene, it seems like every world in the multiverse has a Kang of their own.

The scene opens with a council of a trio of Kangs, all played by Jonathan Majors, each a unique character from the Marvel comics. The Kangs discuss how the “exiled one” — presumably the most powerful Kang — was killed by two avengers.

“Quantumania” director Peyton Reed spoke with The Washington Post and would not confirm or deny the death of Kang, “You’re never sure what’s going to happen to anybody, but yeah, he’s taken out of this thing.”

“All the other Kangs are scared of him. They exiled him down to the Quantum Realm for a reason,” Reed added, per The Washington Post. “Whatever it is that’s going on out there, he was not staying in his lane or his timeline.”

The scene “is setting up, what is the body politic of the Kangs? When the Council of Kangs is meeting in this sort of triumvirate, which is a version of Rama-Tut, a version of Centurion and a version of Immortus, what are they meeting about? Who’s the most powerful? What does it mean that Kang may or may not be gone? What does it also mean that Doctor Strange and Spider-Man and other Avengers are becoming aware of the existence of the multiverse? That’s a threat to the Kangs. Setting up this multiversal war” per The Washington Post.

What is the second ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ end-credits scene?

The second post-credits scene begins at the very end of the credits — its opens up on Victor Timely, another Kang variant, on stage giving a speech during what appears to be the early 1900s.

“Time is everything,” Timely, played by Majors wearing spectacles and a three-piece suit, says to the audience. “It shapes our lives, but perhaps we can shape it.” As the camera pans on the crowd, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) are sitting in the audience.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, in the comics, Victor Timely is a Kang variant who travels to Wisconsin in 1901 where he establishes a town, becomes the mayor and “uses his futuristic knowledge to introduce major technological advancements.”

Mobius is not convinced of how dangerous Timely is, but Loki confirms that he is a frightening villain.

When does the next Marvel installment get released?

The “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” comes to theaters on May 5. The Guardians have had overlap with other Marvel storylines, but it does not seem like Kang will make an appearance.

And “Secret Invasion” starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury comes to theaters mid-2023, reports Variety.

Finally, Season 2 of “Loki” will come to Disney + during late 2023. Following Loki’s appearance in the “Ant-Man” end-credits scene, it will be interesting to see if Kang is tied into the second installment of the series.