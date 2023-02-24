Facebook Twitter
Friday, February 24, 2023 | 
American Girl’s new ‘historical’ dolls are ’90s themed

Some millennials aren’t happy that their childhood is being called ‘historical’

By Ashley Nash
SHARE American Girl’s new ‘historical’ dolls are ’90s themed
American Girl announces its first-ever set of twin characters from the 1990s — Isabel and Nicki Hoffman. Some millennials aren’t happy with the passage of time.

Jeremy Lloyd/Judy Haft, Business Wire

American Girl just released a set of “historical” ’90s themed dolls — a time when many of their customers were playing with American Girl dolls.

Throwback: American Girl has been making historical dolls for years, with a doll to represent each decade and its historical significance. However, Mashable states that for some people, it’s “the first time the era of their childhood will be represented in one of the iconic historical dolls, which is bound to cause many to contemplate the cruel passage of time.”

  • The dolls are American Girl’s first set of fraternal twins: Isabel and Nicki Hoffman, who lived in Seattle, Washington, in 1999, according to American Girl.
  • The two girls have opposing but iconic ’90s aesthetics. American Girl says that “Isabel is bubbly, extroverted, and very into pop music. Nicki is thoughtful, introverted, and passionate about skateboarding.”
  • The dolls come with ’90s-themed clothing and accessories, along with ’90s tech items and even a time-accurate Pizza Hut “Book-it” set.
  • According to American Girl, the twins teach us about girl power, and how to be true to yourself and face your fears going into the new millennium.

Reactions: Some people aren’t thrilled with the idea of their childhood being “historical.” One user tweeted:

  • “If you were born in the 90’s you are now considered HISTORICAL! According to American Girl’s latest historical dolls who are TWINS from 1999.”
  • To that, American Girl responded, “Didn’t mean to hurt so many feelings today 😅”

  • “I’ll be awaiting the Smithsonian’s call...evidently, I’m now considered prehistoric! How is this even possible?” another user tweeted.

  • “I’m sorry did you just use the word ‘historical,’” one user said.

