You probably saw the trailer for ‘Cocaine Bear.’ Here’s why it’s far from family-friendly

With a title like “Cocaine Bear,” it’s a safe assumption that the film isn’t family-friendly. The film is based on a true story. In 1985, a black bear consumed a batch of cocaine. The New York Times ran an article on it at the time, saying that the bear died of the overdose.

But in the Hollywood film, the bear goes on a murderous rampage. In the film, the bear is named “Cokie.” The bear is CGI and the film releases in theaters on Friday.

Those familiar with the recently released film “Blood and Honey” — a slasher take on the beloved childhood classic “Winnie the Pooh” — may be surprised to hear that there’s another slasher involving a bear.

Unsurprisingly, the film is R-rated. Distractify said that it’s R-rated for “bloody violence and gore, drug content, and language throughout.” The F-word is used 78 different times and there’s graphic material in the film. Apparently, the graphic material starkly contrasts with the comedic tone the film takes.

Yet still, the film has generated a fair amount of interest. The Associated Press reported that the trailer went viral and has amassed over 25 million views. Somehow, a film primarily dedicated to violence promises to be outrageous and hilarious — some might say that’s an odd choice.

This likely isn’t a good film to watch with family or children.

The true story behind ‘Cocaine Bear’

In northern Georgia, a bear was found dead on Dec. 23, 1985.

Apparently, the animal was found with 40 opened containers that had cocaine traces in them, according to The New York Times. Reportedly, the cocaine came from a man who dropped it while parachuting. The man had been convicted of drug smuggling.

