What the heck? 10 movies that avoid profanities

Back in the day, it would have been unthinkable to have the F-word on cable television. But nowadays with streaming services, the F-word has become commonplace. More and more people are also using profanities in their everyday speech.

In a national poll conducted by Harris X, the youngest adults were found to be much more comfortable with profanity than older generations. Jennifer Graham said that if the trend continues, then the Federal Communications Commission (the people who decide what’s acceptable for cable television) will have a harder time keeping swears off the airways because they’ll cease to be obscene.

Even though swearing might be brushed off as a bad habit, some have expressed that they think our culture is desensitized toward profanity and that there’s not a whole lot of benefit to putting it in more media.

Melissa Henson, director of programs for the Parents Television and Media Council, said to the Deseret News, “There will always be a segment of people that are uncomfortable with that language. I think we’re all the worse for it.”

Profanity didn’t become common on television for a while. According to CBS affiliate KRCG, the first time a major studio used the F-word on television was 1970 in the series “M*A*S*H.”

Now, just a few decades later, there are movies with hundreds of profanities. According to Decider, the 2013 movie “Wolf of Wall Street” contained 715 different profanities. That’s a far cry from the occasional curse word in a ’70s sitcom. The 2019 film “Uncut Gems” clocked in with 646 profanities throughout the movie.

For those who don’t want to watch movies with profanities, there are still options. Here are 10 movies with clean language.

10 movies with clean language

1. ‘The Peanuts Movie’

This 2015 comedy movie follows what happens when the Little-Red-Haired Girl moves into the same neighbor as Charlie Brown.

2. ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax’

This 2012 kids’ movie teaches lessons about the environment through a fun narrative.

3. ‘Ratatouille’

This 2007 movie depicts a rat becoming a master chef at a French restaurant.

4. ‘Charlotte’s Web’

This 2006 movie involves the lovable pig Wilbur and a spider named Charlotte.

5. ‘National Treasure’

This 2004 adventure movie follows Benjamin Franklin Gates stealing the Declaration of Independence.

6. ‘Little Women’

This 1993 movie traces the transition from childhood to adulthood of the four March sisters.

7. ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs’

This 2009 animated film features a crazy day of weather that involves pasta and meatballs.

8. ‘Hercules’

This 1997 movie follows Hercules becoming a hero and embarking on quests.

9. ‘Robin Hood’

This 1973 movie tells the legend of Robin Hood and Maid Marian.

10. ‘The Lord of Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’

This 2001 film adapts J.R.R. Tolkien’s book to the big screen.

