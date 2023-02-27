‘The Chosen’ wins Movieguide award

Angel Studios’ “The Chosen” recently won the Epiphany Prize for Most Inspiring Movie in addition to receiving two nominations for the 2023 Movieguide Awards.

The series was nominated for best movie for families (Season 3, Episodes 1 and 2) and the Grace Prize for Most Inspiring Performance for TV (Jonathan Roumie, who portrays Jesus in Season 3, Episode 3). Roumie also recently debuted in the film “Jesus Revolution.”

“The Chosen” is a popular television series that shows the life of Jesus. The first season debuted in 2019 and since then, it’s become a popular show.

Neal Harmon, CEO of Angel Studios, said in a press statement sent to Deseret News, “We are grateful for the relentless hard work of ‘The Chosen’ and Angel Studios teams, and were honored to participate in this incredible awards show together.”

Wow. Last night, Movieguide awarded its Epiphany Prize for Most Uplifting Movie to The Chosen Season 3, Episodes One and Two. It’s an honor, and we’re thankful. pic.twitter.com/l6AhG4vGl7 — The Chosen (@thechosentv) February 27, 2023

What are the Movieguide Awards?

Think of the Movieguide Awards as the Oscars for Christian entertainment.

The Epiphany Prize is given to movies and television shows that the awards organization thinks are “wholesome, spiritually uplifting, inspirational, redemptive and moral.” The Grace Prize goes to the actor who best exemplifies God’s grace.

Where to watch ‘The Chosen’ Season 3

“The Chosen” season 3 is available for streaming on Angel Studios, iPhone, Android, Roku, FireTV, Apple TV, Android TV, BYUtv app and BYUtv.org.

‘The Chosen’ Season 4 release date

“The Chosen” Season 4 release date has not been announced, but the series will be eight episodes. Angel Studios is still in the process of funding the project. According to Texas Monthly, “The Chosen” is the most successful crowdfunded project ever. The series has seven total seasons planned.