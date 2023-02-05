Grammy Awards 2023: Viola Davis earns EGOT

Viola Davis has become the third Black woman in history to win the coveted EGOT status — winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award, according to NBC.

The 57-year-old actress won a Grammy on Sunday for the best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording for narrating her memoir “Finding Me,” per NPR.

Upon accepting the award, Davis said, “It has been such a journey. I just EGOT!”

Hold the line !!!!!!! Viola Davis just became EGOT #18 !!! Omg @violadavis U are absolutely everything ! Congratulations to a living LEGEND. Time to celebrate !!! pic.twitter.com/jwZZeY9y3a — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) February 5, 2023

Davis’ memoir is “is Viola Davis’ story, in her own words, and spans her incredible, inspiring life, from her coming-of-age in Rhode Island to her present day,” per HarperCollins.

Speaking of her memoir, Davis said, “I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything.”

Davis joins the ranks of seventeen other winners who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, including John Legend, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Whoopi Goldberg and more, per Town & Country.

Davis previously won an Academy Award in 2017 for best supporting actress in “Fences.” She received an Emmy for her portrayal of Annalise Keating in “How to Get Away with Murder,” which made her the first black woman to win best lead actress in a drama, per NBC. She also won two Tony awards for “King Hedley II” and the Broadway production of “Fences.”

