Grammy Awards 2023: Inside the $60,000 Grammy gift bags

Ever wondered what’s in those Grammy gift bags? Now’s your chance.

While not everyone will take a Grammy home, they’ll all take home a gift bag with $60,000 worth of swag, per MarketWatch. This year, the bag includes $10,000 worth of “esthetic treatments” and more, per NBC.

Lash Fary, co-founder of an LA-based marketing company, is the mastermind behind the Grammys’ gift bags for the past 20 years, per NBC.

“If you go home cause you lost to Beyoncé or Lizzo or whoever ends up winning, you still get some fabulous swag,” Fary said.

In a statement, Fary said that they wanted to focus on smaller businesses this year: “While our gifts are known far and wide for being fun, fabulous, useful and unique, they also serve a grander purpose,” per Variety.

“Many of the brands we include are from a diverse and inclusive array of small businesses who meaningfully benefit from the worldwide exposure that being associated with Music’s Biggest Night® affords them. This is celebrity marketing with a mission.”

What’s in the Grammy gift bag?

Here are just a few things that are in the Grammy gift bag:



A yet-to-be-released MINTiD Dog-E robot dog.

Flip-flops bedazzled with Swavroski crystals.

A bottle of Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon.

A robotic pool cleaner.

A shower head that creates microbubbles.

Indestructible turbo-flex sunglasses.

Luxury costume jewelry.

A custom video chocolate box.

Artists will also receive a Bugaboo Fox 3 stroller, which is valued at over $1,000, per NBC. And Bugaboo will donate a stroller to a family in need per each celebrity that receives a stroller.

How much are the Grammy gift bags worth?

This year, the Grammy gift bags are worth $60,000. In the past, they’ve been worth around $30,000, according to the Hollywood Reporter. For past gift bags, Fary has included items like custom pet portraits, psychic readings, family circus training and 24-karat gold lollipops.