‘Hogwarts Legacy’ reportedly has first ‘Harry Potter’ trans character

One of the most anticipated games of 2023 is almost here. Despite dripping in some controversy, “Hogwarts Legacy” is what everyone is talking about.

Fans of the “Harry Potter” books and movies are in for a special treat and the chance to live out their fantasy as a fifth-year student at the school of witchcraft.

The action role-playing game is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Here’s everything we know about the game so far.

What is ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ about?

Set to launch on Friday, the game allows players to explore iconic locations from books and movies, like Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the nearby village of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley.

But the open-world experience isn’t set in the wizarding world as we know it — it takes place a hundred years before the events of the books take place. So, don’t expect to bump into Harry Potter himself.

“You create your own character, go on quests to progress the story, search for loot and upgrade your gear, take part in various classes to earn new spells, engage in a large number of side missions, brew your own potions, decorate your own Room of Requirement, look after Fantastic Beasts, explore the massive Hogwarts and the rest of the huge map,” Fraser Gilbert said in his review for Pure Xbox.

Avalanche Software, the 30-year-old company that created “Hogwarts Legacy,” previously worked on making licensed Disney games, based on franchises like “Cars” and “Toy Story,” as Forbes reported.

The elephant in the room

It’s impossible to talk about this game without acknowledging the larger cultural conversation surrounding the release. Author J.K. Rowling has drawn public criticism in recent years for her public statements on transgender issues, but it seems the game developer has a different take.

CNN reported that fans and players have spotted a transgender character — Sirona Ryan, the owner of the Three Broomsticks pub in Hogsmeade — marking a first for the franchise.

“Hadn’t seen him in years when he came in a few months ago,” Sirona said about a goblin in the game, per the report. “But, he recognized me instantly. Which is more than I can say for some of my own classmates. Took them a second to realize I was actually a witch, not a wizard.”

The game’s website states that this version of the magical universe is not directly adapted from the “Harry Potter” books. “While remaining true to J.K. Rowling’s original vision, Portkey game developers chart new territory by creating fresh ways for fans to immerse themselves in the Wizarding World,” the website added.

In an interview with IGN, the game’s director, Alan Tewe, addressed this disparity in the game and the rest of the “Harry Potter” world.

“We know our fans fell in love with the Wizarding World, and we believe they fell in love with it for the right reasons,” Tewe said. “We know that’s a diverse audience. For us, it’s making sure that the audience, who always dreamed of having this game, had the opportunity to feel welcomed back. That they have a home here and that it’s a good place to tell their story.”

Here’s what reviews are saying

But is the $70 game any good? Here’s a sampling of the early reviews.



The Guardian’s Keza MacDonald said that as an “interactive Harry Potter museum,” the game works well. “But outside Hogwarts and Hogsmeade, the game doesn’t have nearly so much personality,” MacDonald wrote, adding that the plotline remains “thin and uninteresting” and references to the Dark Arts or other conflicts within the wizard-folk are missing.

“Avalanche has created something truly special with Hogwarts Legacy. It succeeds at being the dream Harry Potter game that many fans were hoping for, and if nothing else, it creates a rock-solid foundation for future Wizarding World games to be built upon,” Dalton Cooper wrote in a review for GameRant.

IGN’s Travis Northup loves the game despite “a lack of enemy variety,” as moving around in the wizarding world proved exciting enough with “memorable new characters, challenging and nuanced combat, and a wonderfully executed Hogwarts student fantasy.”

It seems that the game was bound to struggle to live up to expectations. With that said, Gilbert from Pure Xbox comfortably called it the best game based on the beloved franchise.

When is ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ releasing on all platforms?

Here is when the game will launch on all platforms:



Feb. 10: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.

April 4: PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

July 25: Nintendo Switch.

“Hogwarts Legacy” is rated Teen for fantasy violence, blood, mild language and use of alcohol.