Everything we know about the new Zelda game

Link is back for another, much-awaited adventure. A brand-new Nintendo Direct event revealed an array of video games scheduled to release in the first half of 2023, the biggest one being a new Zelda game.

Nintendo also announced other projects like Pikmin 4 and Sea of Stars. Here’s what we know about the latest games released this year.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In another adventure across the land of Hyrule, a place with a mysterious floating island, Link returns to fight against evil forces that threaten the kingdom, according to an emailed press release.

Nintendo revealed a trailer for the sequel game to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with the news. The clip featured the blood moon as the rain falls, setting the stage for a grave adventure.

“Rise, rise my servants. Sweep over Hyrule, eliminate this Kingdom and her allies, leave no survivors!” an unknown voice says in the trailer. Meanwhile, Zelda doesn’t think Link will be able to stop the villain.

The latest Zelda is priced at $69.99, available to pre-order, and will release on May 12. A collector’s edition will be available to buy as well, featuring concept art, a Steelbook case, an Iconart steel poster and a set of four pin badges at $129.99.

Other Nintendo 2023 releases

Here is a list of the lineup of games coming out this year.



Metroid Prime Remastered: This remastered version of the original with HD visuals, dual-stick controls, features Samus Aran as he explores Tallon IV, an alien planet. “When hostile creatures attack, fight back with Beams, Missiles, Bombs and more,” the release said. It comes out on May 12.

Pikmin 4: The real-time strategy game’s fourth installment will allow players to go on a mission to a strange planet and enlist Pikmin — the small, plant-like creatures that gamers can grow, pluck and use to overpower enemies. It releases on July 21.

Disney Illusion Island: In this game, Mickey and his friends Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy explore Monoth, a mysterious island, to recover magical books and save the furry inhabitants, according to the release. The launch date is July 28.

Octopath Traveler II: Eight new stories and eight new travelers: “Which path will you take first? Who will your allies be? And where will your journey lead you?” the release states. The game launches Feb. 24.

Additionally, Nintendo Switch will launch a lineup of Game Boy games like Tetris, Super Mario Land 2 — 6 Golden Coins, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX, Gargoyle’s Quest, Game & Watch Gallery 3, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Metroid II — Return of Samus, Wario Land 3 and Kirby’s Dream Land.

Game Boy Advance titles like Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3, WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames, Kuru Kuru Kururin, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap will also hit Nintendo Switch this year.