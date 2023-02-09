Facebook Twitter
Disney announces ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Frozen’ sequels are in the works

Disney plans to expand on successful franchises

By Margaret Darby
Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Sven in “Frozen 2.”

“Frozen” fans will be thrilled to hear that “Frozen” 3 is in the works.

Associated Press

Disney isn’t ready to part ways with Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

CEO Bob Iger announced at the company’s first-quarter earnings call on Wednesday that there are plans to make more sequels in the “Toy Story” and “Frozen” franchises.

“Today I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, ‘Toy Story,’ ‘Frozen,’ and ‘Zootopia,’” said Iger during the earnings call, per Collider.

“We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises.”

Each of the previous entries in these franchises were a smashing success at the box office. “Frozen 2” earned $1.4 billion worldwide at the box office and “Toy Story 4” made more than $1 billion worldwide at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

The news came in wake of cutback plans that include thousands of layoffs. Iger announced that Disney plans to cut $5.5 billion in costs and lay off 7,000 employees, as reported by the Deseret News.

What are fans saying about the Disney sequels?

Some fans are looking forward to seeing their favorite Disney franchises return to the big screen and others joked that it is time to move on from “Toy Story” which has four movies.

