Oscars 2023: Inside the $125,000 Oscars gift bags

At this year’s Oscars, not every nominee will get a coveted golden statue — but they will get a luxury gift bag. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Oscars gift bags.

Do you get a gift bag at the Oscars?

Nominees don’t get gift bags, as much as they get gift suitcases. Two suitcases, to be exact, per CNBC. Each recipient gets their suitcases delivered to them so they can easily take them home.

“A lot of these folks are traveling, or they’re going to transport it somewhere else,” said Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets. “So we’d like to make it as convenient as possible for them.”

Do all Oscar nominees get gift bags?

Twenty-six nominees will receive a gift bag, according to Fortune. Per NBC, each top nominee and director, as well as hosts, will get a gift bag.

What’s in the Oscars gift bag in 2023?

The biggest gift in this years’ Oscar gift bag? A three-night stay in a remote, luxury property in Canada, totaling $40,000, per CNBC.

The estate includes “a fully-stocked fridge filled with gourmet foods (and) an in-home movie theater,” plus a “965 Shelby AC Cobra 427 Roadster as well as a 2023 McLaren Artura” that visitors can use as much as they’d like.

Along with “dozens of other items and vouchers,” gift bags include:



A three-night stay at Faro Punta Imperatore Lighthouse in Italy, valued at $9,000. Nominees can take up to seven friends.

One $50 square-meter plot of land in Australia through a conservation project, Pieces of Australia.

An arm liposuction procedure, valued at $12,000, from Dr. Thomas Su.

A $7,000 hair restoration consultation with “leading hair transplant surgeon” Dr. Alan J. Bauman.

Various procedures, including botox, laser skin resurfacing and chemical peels, for up to $10,000 by Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich.

Shinery Radiance Wash, which “cleans your jewelry while you wash your hands.”

How much are the swag bags from the Oscars?

This year, the Oscar gift bags tally up to $125,000, per CNBC. For reference, last year’s gift bags were estimated at over $137,000, per Fortune.

