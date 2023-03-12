Facebook Twitter
Sunday, March 12, 2023 | 
Entertainment Movies

Oscars 2023: Inside the $125,000 Oscars gift bags

This year’s Oscar gift bags include liposuction, a $40,000 stay in a Canadian estate and more

By Natalie Issa Natalie Issa
SHARE Oscars 2023: Inside the $125,000 Oscars gift bags
An Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif.

This year’s Oscar gift bags include liposuction, a $40,000 stay in a Canadian estate and more.

Danny Moloshok, Invision via Associated Press

At this year’s Oscars, not every nominee will get a coveted golden statue — but they will get a luxury gift bag. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Oscars gift bags.

Do you get a gift bag at the Oscars?

Nominees don’t get gift bags, as much as they get gift suitcases. Two suitcases, to be exact, per CNBC. Each recipient gets their suitcases delivered to them so they can easily take them home.

“A lot of these folks are traveling, or they’re going to transport it somewhere else,” said Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets. “So we’d like to make it as convenient as possible for them.”

Related

Do all Oscar nominees get gift bags?

Twenty-six nominees will receive a gift bag, according to Fortune. Per NBC, each top nominee and director, as well as hosts, will get a gift bag.

What’s in the Oscars gift bag in 2023?

The biggest gift in this years’ Oscar gift bag? A three-night stay in a remote, luxury property in Canada, totaling $40,000, per CNBC.

The estate includes “a fully-stocked fridge filled with gourmet foods (and) an in-home movie theater,” plus a “965 Shelby AC Cobra 427 Roadster as well as a 2023 McLaren Artura” that visitors can use as much as they’d like.

Along with “dozens of other items and vouchers,” gift bags include:

  • A three-night stay at Faro Punta Imperatore Lighthouse in Italy, valued at $9,000. Nominees can take up to seven friends.
  • One $50 square-meter plot of land in Australia through a conservation project, Pieces of Australia.
  • An arm liposuction procedure, valued at $12,000, from Dr. Thomas Su.
  • A $7,000 hair restoration consultation with “leading hair transplant surgeon” Dr. Alan J. Bauman.
  • Various procedures, including botox, laser skin resurfacing and chemical peels, for up to $10,000 by Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich.
  • Shinery Radiance Wash, which “cleans your jewelry while you wash your hands.”
Related

How much are the swag bags from the Oscars?

This year, the Oscar gift bags tally up to $125,000, per CNBC. For reference, last year’s gift bags were estimated at over $137,000, per Fortune.

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Mom, I just won an Oscar!’ Ke Huy Quan wins Oscar for best actor in a supporting role
Why ‘American Idol’ is delayed tonight
In a last-minute twist, Lady Gaga will reportedly perform at the Oscars
Lisa Marie Presley wanted Austin Butler to win an Oscar for portraying her father in ‘Elvis’ — will it happen?
After a brief hiatus, Kelly Clarkson is back on ‘The Voice.’ Here are the singers on her team (so far)
The case for gleefully watching the Academy Awards (and how to do it best)