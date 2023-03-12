Facebook Twitter
Sunday, March 12, 2023 | 
‘Mom, I just won an Oscar!’ Ke Huy Quan wins Oscar for best actor in a supporting role

Key Huy Quan wins an Oscar for his performance in “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

By Margaret Darby
quan.jpg

Ke Huy Quan accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Ke Huy Quan won the Academy Award for best actor in a supporting role for his performance in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

Quan is the second actor of Asian decent to ever win in his category.

During his emotional speech, Quan spoke directly to his mother who watched from home: “Mom, I just won an Oscar!”

He also thanked his wife, Echo Quan, for her support. “I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife Echo, who month after month, year after year for twenty years told me that one day my time would come,” Quan said. “Please keep your dreams alive.”

Quan started his acting career as a child star in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “The Goonies,” but struggled to keep his acting career alive in the years after. His performance is “Everything Everywhere All At Once” has made Quan an award season darling.

The Asian-American star also won Golden Globe, SAG award, Critics’ Choice award, Satellite award and many more for his performance.

Through tears, Quan reflected on his long journey to the screen and back.

“My journey started on a boat,” Quan said. “I spent a year in a refugee camp, and somehow I ended up here, on Hollywood’s biggest stage.

“They say stories like this only happen in the movies,” he added. “I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This, this is the American dream.”

