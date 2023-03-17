I’ve already given “Lord of the Rings” a “Harry Potter” crossover, so it wouldn’t be fair to leave “Star Wars” out.

Which Hogwarts Houses do your favorite “Star Wars” characters belong to? For the sake of brevity, I focused solely on characters from the original trilogy in my analysis. Without the assistance of the sorting hat, some of these characters were difficult to place. If you have a different opinion, feel free to share it — along with your reasoning — in the comments section.

Let the sorting begin.

Traits of the Hogwarts houses

If you aren’t familiar with the four Hogwarts houses, here is a brief guide to the traits exhibited in each house, according to Pottermore.



Gryffindor: courageous, brave, adventurous, daring, loyal and chivalrous.

House motto: “Their daring, nerve and chivalry set Gryffindors apart.”



Slytherin: ambitious, cunning, inclined toward leadership, proud, determined and resourceful.

House motto: “Slytherin will help you on your way to greatness.”



Hufflepuff: hard-working, dedicated, patient, fair, kind and loyal.

House motto: “Those patient Hufflepuffs are true and unafraid of toil.”



Ravenclaw: intelligent, creative, clever, witty and knowledgable.

House motto: “Wit beyond measure is man’s greatest treasure.”

What are the ‘Star Wars’ characters’ Hogwarts houses?

Luke Skywalker: Gryffindor

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and the character Yoda appear in this scene from “Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.” Lucasfilm Ltd., AP

For a moment, I considered if Luke Skywalker was more Hufflepuff than Gryffindor — he’s kind, loyal and fair — but he’s lacking patience, a hallmark trait of Hufflepuffs. Luke cannot even finish his Jedi training with Yoda because his impatience gets the best of him. It’s probably his greatest weakness.

“I cannot teach him. The boy has no patience,” Yoda says while training Luke in “The Empire Strikes Back.”

And although Luke goes through a whiny streak in “A New Hope,” at the end of the day, he is full of adventure and courage.

Luke is devoted to the rebellion and never hesitates to fight the Empire. He even takes on Vader and Palpatine — a battle that would require nerve.

Princess Leia: Gryffindor

Princess Leia might be the bravest of the bunch. She isn’t afraid to stand up to Darth Vader or sass a stormtrooper.

“Aren’t you a little short for a stormtrooper?” Leia says to Luke before he reveals his true identity in “A New Hope.”

She is smart, tough, adventurous and bold enough to show it. Leia’s bravery is displayed in several missions, such as her rescue from Vader in “A New Hope,” saving Han Solo from Jabba’s palace in “Return of the Jedi” and her effort during the Battle of Endor in “Return of the Jedi.”

Han Solo: Slytherin

He’s proud, cunning and resourceful. Han Solo might be a loyal member of the rebellion, but not every Slytherin is evil, and Han is a great example of that. Before joining the rebellion, Han worked as a smuggler and only joined the cause because it got him out of a sticky situation.

Han knows how to play any situation to his advantage — he knows what he wants and he’s a master at getting his way. And he’s very proud of that.

“You know, sometimes I amaze even myself,” Han says after helping rescue Leia from Vader in “A New Hope.”

Lando: Ravenclaw

Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian. YouTube

In many ways, Lando seems like a Slytherin. He’s out for himself and inclined toward leadership, but his ambition is lacking. He is wise enough to destroy his self-proclaimed enemies but not ambitious enough to capitalize on it in a meaningful way.

He devised a plan to entice Han Solo to what he thought would be Han’s demise. While some could say this makes him a Slytherin, Lando is an example of a dubious Ravenclaw who uses wit and knowledge for malice.

Chewbacca: Hufflepuff

Chewbacca and Han Solo “Star Wars.” Lucasfilm Ltd.

Chewbacca is the mighty, loyal and true friend everyone needs. He’s willing to do anything for his best mate, Han Solo. It’s Chewie’s dedication and loyalty to his comrades that make him a Hufflepuff.

Chewie displays bravery in many instances — such as when he rescues C3PO’s parts during the Cloud City Capture — but his primary motivation stems from his loyalty to his friends.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ravenclaw

Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Obi Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) are aboard the Millennium Falcon in “Star Wars: A New Hope.” Lucasfilm

My gut told me Obi-Wan was a Gryffindor — he’s brave, loyal and chivalrous — but ultimately, I think Obi-Wan is guided by wisdom of the Jedi. And he wants to pass his rich knowledge of the Jedi Knight onto Luke, rather than take on Vader himself.

“In my experience, there’s no such thing as luck,” Obi-Wan tells Han in defense of the force, one of his many nuggets of wisdom.

Rather than courage, Obi-Wan relies on his Jedi training and intellect to guide him. The mark of a mature Jedi is wisdom, and Obi-Wan has it in spades.

Darth Vader: Slytherin

Darth Vader in “Star Wars.” Lucasfilm

I might get hate for putting evil characters in Slytherin, but Darth Vader is textbook Slytherin — and it’s not because he is evil; it’s because he’s so ambitious. His ambition made him the best pilot in the galaxy and eventually attempt to rule the Galactic Empire. And only a Slytherin would be ambitious enough to build the Death Star.

Also, Vader’s thirst for power is one of the reasons he joins the dark side — Slytherins are known for being power hungry.

“You don’t know the power of the dark side,” Vader tells Luke in “Return of the Jedi.”

Yoda: Ravenclaw

An ancient Jedi master full of wisdom and wit? Yoda can’t be anything but Ravenclaw — he truly lives by the Ravenclaw motto: “Wit beyond measure is man’s greatest treasure.”

“A Jedi uses the Force for knowledge and defense, never for attack,” Yoda tells Luke while training him in “The Empire Strikes Back.”

Like other Ravenclaws, Yoda values learning. He’s spent his centuries-long life dedicated to learning about the force. Using his deep knowledge of the force, Yoda has mentored hundreds of Jedis. He has excellent saber and force skills, but he prefers to teach knowledge.

Emperor Palpatine: Slytherin

I know, another evil character in Slytherin. But it fits. Palpatine is obsessed with his ambitions to rule the galaxy. He’s cunning, proud and determined to be the most powerful Sith of all time.

Emperor Palpatine is out for himself and willing to do whatever it takes to succeed. He’s loyal to no one and arrogant enough to rely only on himself.

During a battle between Luke and Palpatine in “Return of the Jedi,” Luke looks at the emperor and gives him some sass.

“Your overconfidence is your weakness,” he says.

“Your faith in your friends is yours,” Palpatine responds.

R2-D2 and C-3PO: Hufflepuff

This robotic duo belongs in Hufflepuff. Although they both have distinct personalities, it is in the nature of droids to be fair, patient and diligent.

They are dedicated to helping the rebellion and “unafraid of toil.” Fighting in the rebellion is no easy task for these two robots. C3PO ends up in bits and R2-D2 has to travel rough terrain on wheels, but they remain loyal to the rebellion and help in ways only robots can.