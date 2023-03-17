What Oprah Winfrey said about Harry and Meghan attending — or not attending — the coronation

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their royal duties behind in 2020, the couple opened up about their controversial decision in an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Now, as more controversy emerges regarding King Charles III’s upcoming coronation, Winfrey has weighed in on the matter: She wants the couple to do whatever makes them happy.

What did Oprah say about Harry and Meghan attending the coronation?

During a recent appearance on CBS Mornings alongside her close friend, Gayle King, King asked Winfrey to share her opinion on Harry and Meghan’s invitation to the coronation in May.

“It’s been reported that Harry and Meghan have received an invitation to the coronation,” King said. “Do you think they should go? Do you think they should not go? Is it something you’d like to comment on?”

Winfrey responded: “I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family. That’s what I think. That’s what the bottom line — it comes down to: What do you feel like is the best thing for you?” Then she added, “They haven’t asked me my opinion.”

Winfrey has been a support to the couple since their decision to leave royalty and move their family to California.

“I support them 1,000%,” Winfrey said after the couple announced their decision to leave, per Vanity Fair. “You know why I support them? I support them because I believe, when you have thought about this as long as they have — and even in the Queen’s statement (she) says, ‘This has been going on for months,’ these discussions have been going on for months. ... who doesn’t feel what that takes to make that decision to give up everything you’ve known your whole life to say I’m going to choose this new life or what I believe to be the truest vision for myself?”

Will Harry and Meghan attend the coronation?

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan received an invite to the king’s coronation on May 6.

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for Harry told CNN. “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

The couple has still not revealed whether they plan to attend.