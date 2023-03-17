Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 17, 2023 | 
What’s popular on streaming this weekend?

By Deseret News
What’s popular on streaming services this weekend? And what should families know before deciding what to watch.

Here’s a closer look at some of the trending titles on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Disney+, Paramount+ and others.

Vidangel

Here are the top streaming television titles, according to JustWatch.com:

  1. “The Last of Us,” TV-MA, HBO Max
  2. “Poker Face,” TV-MA, Peacock
  3. “Party Down,” TV-MA, Starz
  4. “Yellowstone,” TV-MA, Paramount+
  5. “The Mandalorian,” TV-14, Disney+

Here are the top streaming movie titles, according to JustWatch.com:

  1. “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” R (Rent/buy)
  2. “The Whale,” R (Rent/buy)
  3. “Triangle of Sadness,” R (Rent/buy)
  4. “Women Talking,” PG-13 (Rent/buy)
  5. “The Fabelmans,” PG-13 (Rent/buy)

What to watch?

For more of what’s popular on streaming, cable/satellite or broadcast television, see our Popular Streaming TV and Movie Guide.

