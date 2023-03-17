What’s popular on streaming this weekend?

What’s popular on streaming services this weekend? And what should families know before deciding what to watch.

Here’s a closer look at some of the trending titles on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Disney+, Paramount+ and others.

Here are the top streaming television titles, according to JustWatch.com:



“The Last of Us,” TV-MA, HBO Max “Poker Face,” TV-MA, Peacock “Party Down,” TV-MA, Starz “Yellowstone,” TV-MA, Paramount+ “The Mandalorian,” TV-14, Disney+

Here are the top streaming movie titles, according to JustWatch.com:



“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” R (Rent/buy) “The Whale,” R (Rent/buy) “Triangle of Sadness,” R (Rent/buy) “Women Talking,” PG-13 (Rent/buy) “The Fabelmans,” PG-13 (Rent/buy)

What to watch?

