How much does MrBeast make — and how much does he donate?

MrBeast is one of the highest-paid YouTube stars in the world — his family-friendly YouTube stunt videos have earned him a net worth of $500 million, according to Forbes. But the YouTube star-turned-philanthropist reportedly has no intentions of keeping his fortune all to himself.

The 24-year-old YouTuber previously declared on Twitter: “I promise I’m dying with 0 dollars in my bank account and I refuse to live a materialistic life.”

“I want to build other channels like beast gaming and beast reacts so I can run my main channel at a loss and grow as big as possible. And then use my main channel’s influence to one day open hundreds of homeless shelters/food banks and give away all the money,” MrBeast wrote in another tweet from 2020.

That’s my gameplan and if you don’t believe me, just watch. I promise I’m dying with 0 dollars in my bank account and I refuse to live a materialistic life. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 10, 2020

That same year, MrBeast — otherwise known as Jimmy Donaldson — created Beast Philanthropy, a YouTube channel exclusively for sharing his acts of charity. Despite several philanthropy videos, such as “We Built Wells in Africa” and “We Saved an Orphanage,” Donaldson’s efforts have been met with some skepticism from fans.

Here’s a look at MrBeast’s net worth, YouTube profits and how much he gives to charity.

What is MrBeast’s net worth?

MrBeast was 13 when he started his YouTube channel. In over a decade, he has amassed more than 138 million subscribers — making him one of the most popular YouTubers in the world.

According to Forbes, MrBeast has a net worth of $500 million — and he hopes to double it.

Forbes estimates MrBeast rakes in more than $54 million annually — but not all of those earnings come from his MrBeast YouTube channel. Donaldson runs multiple Youtube channels, including: MrBeast Gaming, Beast Reacts, MrBeast 2 and Beast Philanthropy. His YouTube channels earn him roughly $3 million per month in ad revenue, reports Marca.

Donaldson also runs Feastables, a snack brand that sells chocolate bars, cookies and other sweet snacks, according to the brand’s site. The Feastables brand made more than $10 million in its first few months, Axios reported.

He also owns MrBeast Burger, a hamburger-and-fries joint that delivers meals all over the world. The restaurant “has shared over $100 million in revenue with restaurants across America,” MrBeast tweeted last year.

Beast Burger has shared over $100 million in revenue with restaurants across America 🥰 (They keep most the rev from orders they fill for us) — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 14, 2022

How does MrBeast make money?

MrBeast runs several successful YouTube channels, including MrBeast (172 million subscribers) and MrBeast Gaming (36.9 millions subscribers). He has posted hundreds of viral videos and has billions of visitors to his channels every month. In the past 30 days alone, the main MrBeast channel has received 1.43 billion visitors, according to Social Blade. He makes a majority of his earnings through his channels which generate ad revenue.

Outside of his channels, MrBeast earns money from an online store that sells MrBeast merchandise such as hoodies, hats, sweatpants and activewear.

How much money has MrBeast donated to charity?

When MrBeast earned his first brand deal, he donated it.

“Honestly, I got my first brand deal for $10,000 and I gave it away. I got it, went outside and gave it to a homeless person,” Donaldson told Forbes. “I don’t want to play it up too much. It just felt good. It’s a world where I take 10 grand and light it on fire and make 20 grand.”

In the years since, Donaldson has continued to give donations from his fortune, extending well into the millions.

Here are a few examples of MrBeast’s donations:



According to the Beast Philanthropy website, Donaldson has donated more than 5.5 million pounds of food, delivered more than 4.5 million meals and fed nearly 300,000 people.

In 2022, Donaldson donated $3 million in aid for Ukrainian refugees. The donation provided supplies such as soap, shoes, food and medical supplies.

MrBeast gave $300,000 to students in need. Some of the school supplies he donated included laptops and tablets.

He also paid for 1,000 people to receive cataracts surgery. Cataract surgery costs between $1,600 and $6,000, per Good Rx.

Where do MrBeast’s earnings from philanthropy videos go?

MrBeast, the pioneer of philanthropic stunt videos, says he does not profit from his philanthropy videos or channel. He says he pours all of his earnings back into video production to further his charity efforts.

“100% of the profits from my ad revenue, merch sales, and sponsorships will go towards making the world a better place!” MrBeast states on his YouTube channel MrBeast Philanthropy.

According to MrBeast’s videos, proceeds have helped support a wide range of causes, including Ukraine and the food pantry.

MrBeast’s philanthropy videos have received backlash

Some critics called MrBeast “demonic” after he paid for 1,000 people to receive cataracts surgery to restore their sight. He also faced criticism after publishing a video where he donated 20,000 pairs of shoes to children in Africa.

Critics claim he profits off of his videos and exploits people in need for his own gain.

“People praising things like this like ‘good guy Mr Beast’ ignore the reality that he makes a profit from these types of videos,” one critic wrote on Twitter. “This isn’t really charity.”