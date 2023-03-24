Prince Harry’s memoir sparks a parody — and a third of the U.K. doesn’t want him at the coronation

The release of Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” has provided comedians (novice and professional) with some first-rate material. It started with Twitter memes, followed by a slew of relentless jokes from late-night comedians and a “South Park” episode ridiculing Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

But the joke still isn’t tired. “Spare Us! A Harrody” — a parody of the memoir — hits shelves in the U.K. on April 6, according to the publisher, Hachette. (It’s unclear whether the book will be available in the U.S.)

What is the Prince Harry satire about?

The satire mocks Harry over his revealing memoir. Harry doesn’t just expose family secrets in “Spare,” but lets audiences in on a fair share of embarrassing stories from his own past — such as the time he peed his pants before his first date with Meghan.

CNN anchor Don Lemon compared Harry’s extreme reveals to “airing family dirty laundry,” per the New York Post.

“All I had ever wanted was privacy. In order to get it, it seemed that an exceptionally detailed 500,000-word book was in order,” reads a “Spare Us!” excerpt on the publisher’s website.

“Spare Us!” was written by Bruno Vincent — author of “Fairy Tales for Millennials,” “Five Go Gluten Free” and “Five on Brexit Island” — and takes aim at Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave royalty in a bid for privacy despite constant public appearances.

“He was born into an ancient, powerful dynasty and, through no fault of his own, became one of the most recognisable men on the planet. His life was a constant barrage of press intrusion and manipulation. Until, finally, he demanded that it stop,” the synopsis begins.

“In order to get the privacy he so craved, he has written a warts-and-all book that goes deep inside the castle walls and exposes every shouting match, fist-fight, betrayal, teddy bear, awkward hug and tear-stained wedding rehearsal for the world to feast their eyes on.

“All for privacy! This is his story.”

Less than half of Britons support Harry’s invite to the coronation

A new poll from Yahoo UK reveals that less than half of British people support Harry’s invite to the king’s coronation in May.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Savanta for Yahoo, roughly a third of Brits do not think Harry and Meghan should attend the coronation, while 47% thought he deserved an invite to his father’s coronation, per the Savanta data.

The couple has remained tight-lipped about their coronation invite. A spokesperson for the pair confirmed their invitation, but the couple has yet to reveal whether they plan to attend the ceremony.

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for Harry told CNN at the beginning of March. “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Harry and Meghan reportedly have coronation demands, and their attendance at the ceremony may hinge on whether they are met, the Deseret News reported.

Some of the “demands” include an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony and a nod to their son Archie’s fourth birthday, which falls on the same date as the coronation.