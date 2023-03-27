Twitter mocks Gwyneth Paltrow’s Park City ski trial, compares to an SNL skit

A civil trial involving Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow began last week in Park City, Utah, for an alleged 2016 ski collision at Deer Valley Resort.

Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, claims Paltrow crashed into him on a beginner run at the resort that left him with broken ribs and a brain injury, per the Deseret News. Sanderson is seeking $300,000 in damages.

The high-profile case has picked up a lot of public attention due to Paltrow, who is known for her lifestyle blog Goop and for starring in the “Iron Man” franchise. Now, fans have a lot to say about the trial — from comments on Paltrow’s outfits to comparing the actress’ testimony to a “Saturday Night Live” skit.

Here are the best public reactions to Paltrow’s Park City trial.

Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand on Friday

Twitter couldn’t get enough of Paltrow’s testimony at the Park City courtroom on March 24. Fans found the trial comedic and compared Paltrow’s time on the stand to an “SNL” skit or a script written by filmmaker Mike White, creator of the hit HBO show “The White Lotus.”

Plaintiff’s lawyer: “May I ask how tall you are?”



Gwyneth Paltrow: “I’m just under 5'10.”



Lawyer: “I am so jealous.”



Paltrow: “I think I’m shrinking though.”



Lawyer: “I have to wear 4-inch heels just to make it to 5'5.”



Paltrow: “Well, they’re very nice.” pic.twitter.com/nB2kc503Ac — The Recount (@therecount) March 24, 2023

this entire Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial was written by Mike White pic.twitter.com/awkZyM5b1i — T (@trinawatters) March 25, 2023

This Gwyneth Paltrow testimony is like an SNL skit. pic.twitter.com/7wBMtZqHO5 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 25, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow’s courtroom fashion sense

Paltrow’s courtroom fashion sense has caught mass attention from fans — especially her rib-knit cream turtle neck paired with aviator frames.

Incredible how Gwyneth Paltrow is facing no jail time yet she still is serving pic.twitter.com/ohTNNdNVo9 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 26, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow looks like during her trial for tax evasion, they discovered she poisoned 3 ex-husbands. pic.twitter.com/Jv6S0tLC24 — Kelly (@kelly__le) March 24, 2023

No one has ever looked more like a person on trial for crashing into someone on the slopes of a high end ski resort. pic.twitter.com/iQTpGSBzUE — Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) March 22, 2023

These are exactly the kind of 1980s aviator specs you should wear when being sued by a retired optometrist.



#GwynethPaltrowTrial pic.twitter.com/3qdppwHvut — Ben Tweets (@benterwin) March 21, 2023

What would Twitter users do in Sanderson’s situation?

Twitter users claimed they would give different reactions if they collided with Paltrow on the ski slopes.

If gwenyth paltrow crashed into me on a ski slope in Utah I wouldn’t sue her for $300,000 I’d be like heyyy can you get me vip passes for the remainder of your ex husband’s band’s world tour — T_T (@m1dor1s0ur) March 23, 2023

I’m sorry but in this country if Gwyneth Paltrow runs you over on a ski slope you say “Thank you” and move on with your life. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) March 24, 2023

Other Twitter reactions

As the ski accident trial roars on, so do the hilarious Twitter reactions.

Today I found out that Gwyneth Paltrow, whose net worth is $200 million, is countersuing the skier for $1. That is *one* dollar. A level of pettiness to which we should all aspire. — Billy Binion (@billybinion) March 27, 2023

It will keep snowing until there is a resolution in the Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial — Dan LeFevre (@dan_lefev) March 27, 2023

Does anyone know why Colonel Sanders is suing Gwyneth Paltrow? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/oulzyelfVE — John Simpson (RGJ) (@_DrJohnSimpson_) March 27, 2023