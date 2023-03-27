Facebook Twitter
Monday, March 27, 2023 | 
Entertainment Culture

Twitter mocks Gwyneth Paltrow’s Park City ski trial, compares to an SNL skit

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is on trial in Park City, Utah, for a 2016 ski collision with retired doctor Terry Sanderson

By Margaret Darby
SHARE Twitter mocks Gwyneth Paltrow’s Park City ski trial, compares to an SNL skit
Gwyneth Paltrow testifies during her trial in Park City, Utah.

Gwyneth Paltrow testifies during her trial, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs.

Rick Bowmer, Pool, Associated Press

A civil trial involving Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow began last week in Park City, Utah, for an alleged 2016 ski collision at Deer Valley Resort.

Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, claims Paltrow crashed into him on a beginner run at the resort that left him with broken ribs and a brain injury, per the Deseret News. Sanderson is seeking $300,000 in damages.

The high-profile case has picked up a lot of public attention due to Paltrow, who is known for her lifestyle blog Goop and for starring in the “Iron Man” franchise. Now, fans have a lot to say about the trial — from comments on Paltrow’s outfits to comparing the actress’ testimony to a “Saturday Night Live” skit.

Here are the best public reactions to Paltrow’s Park City trial.

Related

Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand on Friday

Twitter couldn’t get enough of Paltrow’s testimony at the Park City courtroom on March 24. Fans found the trial comedic and compared Paltrow’s time on the stand to an “SNL” skit or a script written by filmmaker Mike White, creator of the hit HBO show “The White Lotus.”

Gwyneth Paltrow’s courtroom fashion sense

Paltrow’s courtroom fashion sense has caught mass attention from fans — especially her rib-knit cream turtle neck paired with aviator frames.

What would Twitter users do in Sanderson’s situation?

Twitter users claimed they would give different reactions if they collided with Paltrow on the ski slopes.

Other Twitter reactions

As the ski accident trial roars on, so do the hilarious Twitter reactions.

Related

Next Up In Entertainment
What big shows are coming up in Utah? John Mayer and other latest news
Here’s where you can get free food on your birthday
‘It’s like an oasis, a sanctuary’: Air Supply’s Graham Russell on living in Utah
‘Daisy Jones & The Six’: 8 major differences between the book and show
‘Mr. Sanderson hit me': Gwyneth Paltrow testifies in Utah ski crash trial
What’s popular on streaming this weekend?