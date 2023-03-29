Prince Harry’s war against The Daily Mail rages on — Elton John is joining him in the legal battle

Prince Harry’s legal battle against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers continues to rage on. It’s not the typical battle one envisions when they think of a prince — there’s no chain mail, sword fights or armies on horseback — but Harry does have pop star legend Elton John on his side.

Last year, Harry joined a group of several high-profile figures, including John, to take legal action against Associated Newspapers. The lawsuit alleges that Associated Newspapers acquired information on high-profile figures through illegal means, according to CNN Business.

Among the other high-profile figures involved in the suit are Doreen Lawrence, actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost and filmmaker David Furnish.

Elton John joined Harry in London’s High Court on Monday as proceedings commence over claims that “abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy” occurred at the hands of Associated Newspapers, per CNN.

Some of the “criminal” activities listed in the allegations include: bugging phone calls, paying corrupt police to provide information, placing listening devices in the victims’ homes and cars, using deception to obtain medical records and hacking into bank accounts through “illicit means and manipulation” per CNN.

According to John, Associated Newspapers obtained a copy of his child’s birth certificate before he saw it. Harry claims the paper dug up information on his personal life and his feelings towards his ex-girlfriends to put into articles, reports the Guardian.

Prince Harry’s witness statement

In a witness statement submitted by Harry, he accused the royal institution of hiding information from him regarding the case.

Harry explained that media attacks while he was dating his now-wife, Meghan Markle, made him feel “increasingly troubled by the approach of not taking action against the press in the wake of vicious persistent attacks on, harassment of and intrusive, sometimes racist articles concerning Meghan,” per Harper’s Bazaar.

Harry also explained that the institution withheld information about his phone hacking incident with a British publisher and he had to hire his own legal team to uncover real information.

“The Institution was without a doubt withholding information from me for a long time about NGN’s phone hacking and that has only become clear in recent years as I have pursued my own claim with different legal advice and representation,” Harry said, per Harper’s Bazaar. “It is not an exaggeration to say that the bubble burst in terms of what I knew in 2020 when I moved out of the United Kingdom.”

“To this day, there are members of the Royal Family and friends of mine who may have been targeted by NGN and I have no idea whether they have or have not brought claims,” he added, per Harper’s Bazaar. “There was never any centralised discussion between us about who had brought claims as each office in the Institution is siloed. There is this misconception that we are all in constant communication with one another but that is not true.”