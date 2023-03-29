Online sleuth uncovers group chat in Gwyneth Paltrow ski case. Here is the evidence he found

It took a rookie online sleuth “probably like two minutes” to access a link submitted as evidence in the Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial — the same link that boggled attorneys involved in the case so much they assumed it was broken.

Paltrow’s attorneys questioned Terry Sanderson (the man suing Paltrow) about GoPro camera footage of the ski collision and group chat messages they considered “the most important piece of evidence” in the trial. But their inability to use the link prevented them from accessing the evidence.

“They kept repeating that it’s the most important piece of evidence, and they couldn’t figure it out. They had no idea how to open the link,” online sleuth Michael Fletcher said in an interview with Court TV.

According to Fletcher, “it’s comical how easy it was” to infiltrate the Meetup group chat via the supposedly broken link. He simply created a Meetup account, logged in and the link worked. “I cant believe they didn’t do this already,” Fletcher told Court TV.

The link did not provide access to the GoPro video, but it did reveal messages between Sanderson and other skiers — including eyewitness Craig Ramon — who were at Deer Valley that fateful day.

Messages between Sanderson and his skiing comrades made it clear they knew the “Shakespeare in Love” actress was the skier involved in the Sanderson collision. Ramon and Sanderson have both denied knowing Paltrow was the skier involved in the accident, per the Daily Mail.

“You can not make this up. Gwyneth took out Terry last week,” eyewitness Ramon wrote in the chat, per the Independent. “Last Saturday her son broke his arm skiing at Park City. Gwyneth was staying at The Montage. She took her plane out of Million Air Airport. I wish I did know so many people. What makes me mad is that Gwyneth took out Terry and just took off.”

Sanderson claims the ski collision with Paltrow left him with four broken ribs and permanent brain damage. Sanderson’s daughter testified that her father also suffered from changes in personality after the 2016 crash, per the Deseret News.

Messages in the chat addressed Sanderson’s injuries.

“Scott the thing you did not see was Terry was knocked out cold. Bad hit to the head! Not to sure if Terry has broken ribs,” Ramon wrote, per the Independent. “I did see the hit. Terry did not know his name. I asked Terry what his name was and he did not know. Scott it scared ... me.”

“Thanks to all for your concern... it’s official ‘at least two broken ribs and a concussion.’ The ribs only hurt when I move,” read a message from Sanderson, per Court TV.

“The concussion is causing some rather bizarre physical and personality issues unlike anything I’ve ever faced before. I’m hoping that comes around quickly…” Sanderson wrote in another message, per Court TV.

Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $300,000 in damages after they collided on a ski slope at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. Paltrow is countersuing for $1.