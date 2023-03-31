Mark Wahlberg on faith, family and leaving Hollywood

Mark Wahlberg, famous for his roles in “Father Stu” and “The Departed,” said he needed to leave Hollywood so he could raise his family.

Last fall, Wahlberg and his family moved to Nevada. Wahlberg explained he moved because he wanted to give his children a better life. In an interview with Fox News, he said the move to Nevada has given his children a chance to “thrive,” and just outside Las Vegas there are plenty of areas focused on community and family.

Born in Boston, Wahlberg is a famous actor, a successful restaurant owner and a budding entrepreneur in the shoe business. He is married with four children and hopes to be able to see his kids achieve their dreams, according to Fox News. He said the decision to move was to give his children more opportunity and Wahlberg said he also wants to create jobs for the area through creating his own shoe factory and studio.

In an interview with Fox News, Wahlberg said that “he attributes all of his achievements to his devotion to God.” The actor recently produced and starred in the film “Father Stu,” which he described as a “love letter” to his faith. He was born in Boston and had a troubled youth, and he said the film was a redemptive story symbolic of his own journey.

The actor has spoken about his Catholic faith many times. Variety reported how Wahlberg credited his faith for the discipline he needed to make his journey from musician (remember Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch?) to actor.

According to Variety, Wahlberg said, “[Faith] is everything, it’s afforded me so many things. God didn’t come to save the saints. He came to save the sinners. … We want to be better versions of ourselves, and through focusing my faith, it’s allowed me to do that.”

Other stars who left Hollywood

Wahlberg isn’t the only A-list actor to move out of Tinseltown because he wants to give his children a different kind of life.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made headlines when they decided to raise their family in the unincorporated town of Bedford, New York. The Hollywood Reporter said the couple moved before they had children and made the move so their future children (they now have three children) could have a normal life.

Julia Roberts settled on a ranch in Taos, New Mexico, so that her children could live their childhood away from paparazzi, per The Hollywood Reporter. Roberts is married with three children. Mark Ruffalo moved from the L.A. area to rural New York with his wife and three children to escape city life as well.

These celebrities and others like Chris Hemsworth moved outside of Hollywood because they wanted to give their children what they saw as a better and simpler life. Wahlberg’s reasons were similar — raising a family in Hollywood wasn’t for him.

