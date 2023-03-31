‘Global Disney Challenge’ — Man travels to 12 Disney locations in 12 days

Nathan Firesheets embarked on the ultimate Disney adventure.

The audiovisual system engineer and programmer from Atlanta, Georgia, traveled to all 12 Disney theme parks in 12 days in what he’s calling the “Global Disney Challenge.”

Firesheets said in a video that he posted online, “Twelve days ago I set out to ride every operating ride at all 12 Disney Parks around the world. I started with the Orbitron at Disneyland Paris and tonight I finish with the Astro Orbiter at the Magic Kingdom.”

This is not the first time that Firesheets has completed a Disney adventure. He did his first coast-to-coast Disney experience by visiting and riding all of the rides in California’s Disneyland and Florida’s Walt Disney World in under 36 hours.

The Disney superfan also shared on social media that in 2018 he visited the California Disneyland park and rode all of its rides, only to return and do it all again the next day.

It took about a month for Firesheets to plan his global challenge, but he told 6ABC.com that although there were challenges, he couldn’t have done it without all the support, especially from Disney employees.

“The cast members really made the trip what it was,” he said. “All that support and encouragement was super tremendous. I don’t think I could have gotten through some of the lower points without everybody going, ‘You can do it. Come on.’ It was really fantastic to have all that encouragement and support.”

He even posted a cost breakdown for fans who were curious how much his global Disney challenge cost:

“For those of you wanting a cost breakdown, the total out-of-pocket expenditure for the challenge itself was right around $12k.”

Firesheets spent an average of $1,000 a day for his trip:



$4,750 — flights.

$3,750 — hotels.

$1,100 — park tickets.

$825 — local transport (Taxi/Uber/etc.).

$750 — food/drink.

$675 — line skips.

$65 — Wi-Fi.

He rode his 216th ride at the conclusion of his Disney tour in Florida’s Magic Kingdom. When asked what his favorite park was, he said, “I am a classic Disneyland fan. It’s got the most history. It’s the only park that Walt actually walked in. It still has 11 opening-day attractions. There’s so much history, nostalgia. It’s not super spread out and it’s got another park a couple hundred feet away.”

Ride #25 of 25 at Magic Kingdom (#216 Overall):

Astro Orbiter

using Standby

at 8:14 PM on Sun 3/19 (00:14 UTC)#DisneyGlobalRideChallenge#12ParksIn12Days pic.twitter.com/6QZFvsvu7L — Nathan Firesheets (@A_Coaster_Story) March 20, 2023

The Disney locations that he visited include Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Paris, Orlando and Anaheim.