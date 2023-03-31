Twitter reacts to verdict in the Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial, declares Paltrow ‘Gwynnocent’

Gwyneth Paltrow was found not at fault by an eight-person Park City jury on Thursday. The Academy Award-winning actress spent eight days on trial over an alleged ski collision with retired doctor Terry Sanderson at Deer Valley Resort in 2016.

Sanderson sued Paltrow for $300,000 in damages. Paltrow countersued for $1.

As the closely watched trial came to a close on Thursday, pop-culture enthusiasts had a lot to say about court ruling. Here are some of the best public reactions to Paltrow being found not at fault in the Park City ski trial.

The best reactions to the close of the Gwyneth Paltrow trial

Paltrow fans took to Twitter on Thursday after Paltrow was deemed not at fault. Sanderson owes the actress $1 in damages, the amount she requested in countersuit.

A look back at the best tweets from the trial

Twitter had a fair share of hilarious reactions to the high-profile trial.

