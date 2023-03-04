Rachael Ray’s talk show is ending after 17 years on air

After 17 years on air, the Rachael Ray show will end after its current season, CBS announced on Friday.

The news: Rachael Ray’s daytime show is ending after 17 seasons. However, the TV star says she won’t be stopping here.



“My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution,” Ray said in a statement from CBS. “I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms. That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios.”

Looking back: Rachael Ray’s daytime show saw immediate success from the time it first aired in 2006, according to CBS.



Steve LoCascio, the president of CBS Media Ventures, said that Ray’s show was a “gamechanger” for daytime television.

“She made cooking accessible to the masses, taught viewers simple solutions on how to improve their lives and coaxed great stories out of celebrity guests with her relatable down-to-earth demeanor,” LoCascio said.

Since then, the show has been nominated for 37 Daytime Emmys, taking the award in the Outstanding Talk Show category three times.

In May, Ray will be inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of fame, CBS reported.

The bigger picture: In the last year several popular daytime television shows have announced their cancellation, Deadline reported.

