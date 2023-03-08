How to watch the Oscars and all nominated films

It’s been one year since the now infamous Oscar slap and the Academy Awards will return on Sunday to ABC. These awards recognize some of the best films made in Hollywood from the previous year.

While it’s unlikely that there will be another incident like that this year, viewers can expect to see some of their favorite films win awards.

This year, films like “The Batman” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” received nominations for the Academy Awards. If you want to watch any of the nominated films, here’s a list on where to stream them, along with information about how to watch the 95th annual Oscars this year.

When is the Oscars 2023?

The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12, 2023, at 6 p.m. MDT.

How to watch the Oscars 2023

The 95th Oscars will be on ABC. You can watch the Oscars there or streaming on Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV.

Where is the Oscars?

The Oscars are held at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Who is hosting the Oscars 2023?

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars in 2023.

Where to stream Oscar nominees

This year, dozens of films were nominated for Academy Awards. Here’s a full list of how to stream films that were nominated for the 95th annual Oscars.

“All Quiet on the Western Front”: Netflix.

“Avatar: The Way of Water”: Expected to release in late March on Disney+.

“The Banshees of Inisherin”: HBO Max, Hulu, Redbox, Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play and Vudu.

“Elvis”: HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube TV, Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon and Vudu.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”: Paramount+, Hulu, Sling TV, fubo TV, Roku, Redbox, Showtime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and Amazon.

“The Fabelmans”: Amazon, AppleTV, Google Play, YouTube and Vudu.

“Tár”: Amazon, AppleTV, Peacock, Redbox, Google Play and Vudu.

“Top Gun: Maverick”: Amazon, AppleTV, Paramount+, YouTube, Sling TV, Roku, Redbox, Google Play and Vudu.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: Amazon, AppleTV, Disney+, Redbox, Google Play and Vudu.

“Turning Red”: Amazon, Disney+, Redbox, AppleTV, Google Play and Vudu.

“Argentina 1985”: Amazon.

“Close”: Amazon, AppleTV, Google Play, Redbox, YouTube and Vudu.

“All That Breathes”: HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon and YouTube.

“EO”: AppleTV, Vudu, Amazon and Criterion.

“The Quiet Girl”: Not available.

“Glass Onion”: Netflix.

“A House Made of Splinters”: Amazon, AppleTV, Google Play, YouTube TV and Vudu.

“Navalny”: HBO Max.

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the House”: Apple TV.

“Bardo”: Netflix.

“Empire of Light”: Amazon, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Redbox, AppleTV, Google Play and Vudu.

“An Irish Goodbye”: Not available.

“The Flying Sailor”: Not available.

“Ice Merchants”: Not available.

“Ivalu”: Amazon and Roku.

“Night Ride”: Amazon and Hulu.

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”: Amazon, Redbox and Apple TV.

“Fire of Love”: Hulu, Apple TV, Disney+, Google Play, Vudu and Amazon.

“Le pupille”: Hulu and Disney+.

“The Red Suitcase”: Not available.

“an ostrich told me the world is fake and i think i believe it”: Not available.

“The Elephant Whisperers”: Netflix and Amazon.

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”: Netflix and Roku.

“Stranger at the Gate”: Not available.

“Babylon”: Amazon, AppleTV, Google Play, Paramount+, Youtube TV and Vudu.

“The Batman”: HBO Max, Amazon, AppleTV, YouTube, Google Play and Vudu.

“The Whale”: Amazon, AppleTV, Google Play, Redbox, Amazon and Vudu.

“How Do You Measure a Year”: Not available.

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”: Amazon, Peacock, AppleTV, Google Play and Vudu.

“Haulout”: Not available.

“RRR”: Netflix and ZEE5.

“Woman”: Amazon, AppleTV, Google Play, and Vudu.

“Pinocchio”: Netflix.

“Living”: Amazon, AppleTV, Redbox Google Play, and Vudu.

“Triangle of Sadness”: Hulu, Amazon, AppleTV, Google Play and Vudu.

“Women Talking”: YouTube, Amazon, AppleTV, Google Play and Vudu.

“The Sea Beast”: Netflix.

“Aftersun”: Amazon, AppleTV, Google Play, Redbox and Vudu.

“Blonde”: Netflix and Amazon.

“To Leslie”: Amazon, AppleTV, Google Play, Youtube TV and Vudu.

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”: Amazon, Roku, Paramount+, Showtime, Sling TV, fuboTV, AppleTV, Google Play, Showtime and Vudu.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”: Releases on March 10 on Peacock.

“Causeway”: Apple TV.

