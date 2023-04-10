‘His Only Son’ continues to perform well at the box office

After “His Only Son” had a strong box-office opening, generating $5.5 million and earning the No. 3 spot for its opening weekend, the film is still going strong. Easter weekend marked the film passing $11 million in box-office revenue.

Made on a shoestring budget of $250,000, “His Only Son” is a crowd-funded theatrical release from Angel Studios. Over the weekend, “His Only Son” claimed the No. 6 spot, per Box Office Mojo, and brought in over $3 million, which means the film has surpassed $11 million.

The film tells the story found in Genesis 22, where God commands Abraham (Nicolas Mouawad) to sacrifice his son Isaac (Edaan Moskowitz). The father and son journey with two others to Moriah so Abraham can perform the sacrifice. Director David Helling turned the 18 verses from Genesis into a feature-length film.

Ahead of “His Only Son” were “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” “Air” and “Scream IV.”

Considering the film’s budget, an $11 million box-office showing is quite impressive. Collider reported, “A crowdfunding campaign in partnership with Angel Studios raised more than $1,235,000 for prints and advertising costs.”

Helling said he has plans for future movies and expressed an interest in making more films specifically about the Old Testament. At the film’s premiere in Vineyard, Helling said his next film would cover Jacob.