8 key reveals from ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ — in case you don’t have time to watch it

Brook Shields got her start in Hollywood before she was even a year old. Now, the 57-year-old model, actress, author and mother is opening up about her unique Hollywood experience — from “Pretty Baby” to sex symbol.

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” chronicles how the ’80s icon learned to overcome getting sexualized from a young age, manage a tumultuous relationship with her alcoholic mother, discover how to think for herself and become a mother to her own children.

From her first commercial to earning a degree from Princeton, here are eight key revelations from the new Hulu documentary, “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.”

8 key reveals from ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’

1. Brooke Shields began modeling at 11 months old

Shields was born in Manhattan, New York, to former model Teri Shields and executive Francis Alexander Shields Jr. on May 31, 1965.

“I always knew she was beautiful,” Teri Shields said in an old interview shown in the documentary. “The moment I brought her home from the hospital I just knew she’d be a star. A star.”

Shield’s first modeling gig was when she was just 11 months old — she starred in a commercial for Ivory Soap.

From a young age, Shields took on the responsibility of being financially accountable for herself and her mother.

She recalled how her mother would often tell her, “If we get this job, we don’t have to live in our little apartment anymore” or “If we get this job, we can go buy a new car.”

2. Her first kiss was with an adult onscreen

At 11 years old, Brooke Shields was cast to play a child raised in a brothel in the film “Pretty Baby.” At the time of its release, the controversial film sparked loads of backlash for sexualizing a young Shields.

In one scene, Shields was directed to kiss her costar Keith Carradine, who was 16 years older than her. It was her first kiss, and she claims “no one helped” her but she “wanted to make everybody happy” with her performance.

When it came time to shoot the scene, Shields recalled how Carradine helped calm her nerves. “Keith was the one who asked to have a word with me and said to me, ‘Hey, you know what? This doesn’t count. It’s pretend. This is all make believe,’” she said.

3. She was lonely at Princeton

During the 1980s, Shields took a hiatus from her modeling and acting career to pursue a college education at Princeton University. Being away from home was difficult at first, and Shields would call her mother nearly five times a day.

“It was so lonely, it was so lonely. And people tried to be so nice, just tried to give me my space,” Shields recalled. “And I was like, ‘I don’t want space, I want to go home or I want friends. Please don’t respect me, please don’t respect my space.’”

“So I went from people charging at me, to people completely avoiding me, and then I’d just miss my mommy. We’d talked about it in interviews, that umbilical cord had never been cut.”

Shields eventually joined the Princeton Triangle Club — the university’s musical comedy troupe — and made friends with the “creative guys and girls.”

4. Coping with her mother’s alcoholism

As a young girl, Shields felt it was her responsibility to take care of her alcoholic mother.

“I felt such a responsibility to keep her alive,” Shields recalled. “My life depended on it, so I thought. You know, you just keep the peace. ... You never know what to expect with an alcoholic. It wasn’t abusive, but it was emotionally abusive because I felt sort of abandoned every time she wasn’t herself.”

At 13 years old, Shields staged an intervention for her mother to go to rehab and get help. Teri Shields’ sobriety only last a few weeks.

In 2012, Teri Shields died from dementia at the age of 79. Shields said, “there was no real closure or anything beautiful about it.”

“I had sort of said goodbye a long time ago,” she added.

5. Michael Jackson wanted to adopt a child with Shields

Brooke Shields and Michael Jackson bonded over childhood stardom and became good friends. She described their friendship as “very child-like.” At one point, Jackson suggested they “adopt a child and raise a child together.” He also claimed they were dating during a 1993 interview.

“I called him and said, ‘What are you doing? I’m actually currently with a boyfriend in New York City!’” she said.

They eventually grew apart.

6. Shields claims she was raped by a Hollywood executive at 22

After graduating from Princeton, Shields had trouble finding work. She met with an unnamed Hollywood film executive to discuss opportunities for work.

The pair met for dinner but never discussed anything about a potential movie role. After the dinner, Shields went with him back to his hotel to wait for a cab.

“The door opens, the person comes out naked,” Shields claimed. “I just absolutely froze. I thought one ‘No’ should’ve been enough, and I just thought, ‘Stay alive and get out.’ I just shut it out.”

Once she got out of the situation, Shields “cried all the way to my friend’s apartment,” and began to believe the incident was somehow her own fault.

“I believed somehow I put out a message, and that was how the message was received,” she said. “I drank wine at dinner. I went up to the room. I just was so trusting.”

7. Her relationship with Andre Agassi began by fax

Shields began her relationship with tennis player Andre Agassi while she was filming a movie in Africa. She would take a Jeep to a remote radio tower and fax Agassi “long letters.”

“It was such a quick romance. They just hit it off,” Christina Shields, Shields’ half-sister, recalled.

Shields was married to Agassi from 1997-1999, but she claims the relationship should have never happened.

“We should’ve just been friends. I don’t think we should’ve ever been husband and wife,” she said. “We weren’t meant to be each other’s lifelong partners.”

8. Early struggles with motherhood

Shields married television writer Chris Henchy in 2001 and wanted to start a family.

“The only thing that I knew for sure is that I wanted to have kids,” Shields recalled.

After trouble getting pregnant, no success with in vitro fertilization and a miscarriage, Shields began to believe she was being “punished.”

“I was like, something’s wrong with me. I’m not meant to be a mother,” she said.

Shields eventually got pregnant with her first daughter, Rowan, in 2003. She suffered from postpartum depression and began taking antidepressants — then shared her experience in a book: “Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression.”

Her “Endless Love” costar, Tom Cruise, criticized Shields on the “Today” show claiming “there is no such thing as a chemical imbalance” and that she was spreading misinformation.

“It was so ridiculous to me. It’s not about the moral thing, or the right thing, or the good thing. It’s about who has more power,” Shields said.