‘The Ark’ Season 2 is coming. Here’s what we know

On Wednesday, news hit that “The Ark” would be renewed for a second season. Deadline reported Syfy renewed the series after it brought in 6.5 million viewers during the first season across all platforms the show was on.

“The Ark” is set 100 years in the future. According to Variety, the series features missions to settle different planets to help save humanity. They travel on a spacecraft called “Ark One” and as a result of a catastrophic event, they have to try to survive on slim supplies.

The show’s creator, Dean Delvin, is known for writing films like “Independence Day,” “The Deal” and the 1998 “Godzilla,” per IMDb.

Delvin and his co-showrunner, Jonathan Glassner, told Variety, “We couldn’t be more excited to get back into space with the crew of ‘The Ark.’ Syfy continues to be an amazing partner and home for this series.”

The show appears to be something of an allegory. Similar to the biblical account of the flood, in order to survive the catastrophic event, Noah and his family have to go into an ark. Prima facie parallels like that seem to appear throughout the show.

The cast includes Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams. “‘The Ark’ opened on a high note for the network as the Feb. 1 series premiere broke a new record for the best in total viewers since January 2021, reaching 1.1 million, and best in the 18-49 demo since October 2021,” according to Variety.

Lisa Katz, president of Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said to Variety, “Heading into space with Dean and Jonathan has truly been a trip worth taking and we’re tremendously excited about how this otherworldly adventure will continues in season two.”

What is ‘The Ark’ about?

The show is set 100 hundred years in the future, when a group of individuals survives a catastrophic event. The group is on a ship called “Ark One” and in order to survive, per Syfy, they have to keep the ship functioning. Another part of the show is the group’s mission to colonize a different planet so that the people from their world have a place where they can live and stay alive.

Since everyone is stuck on the ship, things can get a little dramatic from time to time. The show follows the relationships between the characters, which are sometimes romantic and other times, their rocky relationships come to the forefront.

The crew also doesn’t have much time left before things go from bad to worse. Variety reported, “With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.”

How many episodes are in ‘The Ark’?

There are 12 total episodes in Season 1 of “The Ark,”

Where can I watch ‘The Ark’ sci-fi series?

Peacock. “The Ark” Season 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, but the first season wraps up on May 19 and is available to stream on Peacock.

What is ‘The Ark’ rated and why?

“The Ark” is rated TV-14. According to IMDb, there is some suggestion of nudity but no depiction of it in two instances during the first season, as well as some frightening content, which contributes to the TV-14 rating. Filmy Age Rating published a parent’s guide and said there’s some profanity use, violence, hand-to-hand combat and dead bodies. The guide said the show does not contain sexual content.