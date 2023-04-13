Taylor Swift (almost) walked ‘Cornelia Street’ again — the now heartbreaking love song

“And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends / I’d never walk Cornelia Street again,” as the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s famous song “Cornelia Street” go. At the time the song was written, the superstar was dating British actor Joe Alwyn and was renting an apartment on Cornelia Street in New York City.

Their relationship was kept out of the spotlight — “Romance is not dead if you keep it just yours.” Then, the news broke that after six years of dating, the couple reportedly split. People reported, “In early April, a source close to the couple revealed that their breakup happened a ‘few weeks ago,’ though the exact timing wasn’t specified.”

When Swift released her latest studio album “Midnights,” she said in a Instagram video about her song “Lavender Haze,” “My relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it, and so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

Some of her fans — the Swifties — took this as a cue to ignore the reporting on the breakup until she or Alwyn confirmed it, but now many are resigned to the idea that they actually probably did break up, since neither of them have been seen together recently and she hasn’t said anything.

Even though Swift hasn’t confirmed the breakup, some have seen her recent actions as indirectly confirming it. Cosmopolitan reported Swift got emotional during the song “champagne problems,” which is reportedly about Alwyn, during her concert performance in March. She also swapped out “Invisible String” for the breakup song “The 1” — “We were something, don’t you think so? / Rosé flowing with your chosen family / And it would’ve been sweet / If it could’ve been me.”

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn breakup — fans stream ‘Cornelia Street’

The reported breakup spurred fans to listen to “Cornelia Street,” which has pushed it to have the most amount of streams since its release in 2019, per Insider. The song is on the album “Lover,” which has songs that chronicle her relationship with Alwyn.

It does seem apropos to listen to “Cornelia Street” or one of her breakup songs like “The Story of Us” or “Death By a Thousand Cuts.” After all, as a Swiftie, there’s nothing else to do except listen to Swift on repeat to get through this tough time.

But not everyone is simply just listening to music. Swift’s loyal fans have taken to laying flowers outside her old apartment to mourn the relationship, per Slate.

Even though some Swifties are in denial about the breakup and have taken to social media with theories about Swift’s appearance in New York. Her first public appearance since the breakup was reported was on Monday, when she was spotted after reportedly eating at Via Carota in West Village, per Billboard Magazine.

Fans were analyzing her outfit to see if she was wearing a necklace with the letter ‘J’ on it — “I want to wear his initial on a chain ‘round my neck” — and there were some mixed opinions about whether or not she was. Billboard Magazine said she was spotted just a few minutes walking distance from Cornelia Street.

Swift’s decision to walk near Cornelia Street has sparked mixed commentary on what she could be doing. It could be her way of contradicting her song and saying even though she and Alwyn are no longer together, she can still walk down Cornelia Street. But others are saying this was her way of confirming the breakup.

Some fans turned to her outfit for clues on how she’s doing. Elle reported, “Swift was dressed stylishly in a black top — one with a neckline similar to the cut of Princess Diana’s famous revenge dress — and Area denim jeans with a bejeweled butterfly on them.” As butterflies can be a symbol of rebirth, some have said it’s possible that’s why she was wearing them.

What Taylor Swift songs are about Joe Alwyn?

There are many! Cosmpolitan said the following songs are about Joe Alwyn:



“Ready for It.”

“End Game.”

“Don’t Blame Me.”

“Delicate.”

“Gorgeous.”

“So It Goes...”

“King of My Heart.”

“Dancing With Our Hands Tied.”

“Dress.”

“Call It What You Want.”

“New Year’s Day.”

“Cruel Summer.”

“Lover.”

“The Archer.”

“I Think He Knows.”

“Paper Rings.”

“Cornelia Street.”

“London Boy.”

“Afterglow.”

“Daylight.”

“All The Girls You Loved Before.”

“Invisible String.”

“Peace.”

“The Lakes.”

“Willow.”

“Long Story Short.”

“Evermore.”

“Lavender Haze.”

“Karma.”

“Sweet Nothing.”

“Mastermind.”

“The Great War.”

“Glitch.”

Will there be another breakup album?

Some of us live for Swift’s breakup songs. Whether it’s “All Too Well” or “right where you left me” or “Back to December,” listening to a Swift song after experiencing a breakup is a pretty common practice.

Swift hasn’t announced a new album and many fans have been speculating the star’s next move will be to rerelease “Speak Now.”

Elle reported fans have identified Easter eggs that they think point to a release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” being her next move. During her Eras tour, Swift’s clothes led fans to speculate about the release of the rerecorded album. “When she came out in a third shirt, reading, ‘We Are Never Getting Back Together, Like Ever’, fans started to connect the dots. They realised that the letters in red pulled together to look something very much like ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).’”

Since Swift and Alwyn are reportedly still friendly with each other, it’s likely that if she does release some songs about their breakup, they’ll more like “Back to December” and less like “All Too Well.” Famously, “Back to December” is said to be about Taylor Lautner, per Billboard Magazine.

In that song, she expressed regret over what happened between the two of them, but it’s clear she feels like the relationship was positive. She said, “It turns out freedom ain’t nothin’ but missin’ you / Wishin’ I’d realized what I had when you were mine / I’d go back to December, turn around and make it alright.”