Jonathan Majors dropped from several projects following domestic violence charges

Up-and-coming actor Jonathan Majors — known for his recent roles in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Creed III” — has been dropped from several projects following domestic violence allegations. Additional alleged abuse victims have recently come forward as well, reports CNN.

On March 26, Majors was arrested on charges of assault and harassment following a dispute with an unnamed 30-year-old woman, according to the New York City Police Department.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” NYPD’s statement said, per Vulture. “Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Majors was arrested on charges of assault, strangulation and harassment. He is expected to appear in court on May 8 for domestic violence charges, per Variety.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone,” his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said in an email to CNN. “We have provided irrefutable evidence to the district attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

Jonathan Majors has been dropped by his manager and more

This week, Major’s manager, Entertainment 360, severed ties with the actor over the domestic violence allegations. His publicist, The Lede Company, also dropped him, according to Deadline.

Majors has also been dropped from a handful of upcoming projects as well. The actor was set to star in and executive produce “The Man in My Basement” under his Tall Street Productions banner — replacements for Majors are already underway.

He was also under consideration for an Otis Redding biopic, “Otis and Zelma,” but Majors is no longer being considered for the film, reports Deadline.

The Texas Rangers also chose to drop Majors from their 2023 ad campaign and he has been taken off the Met Gala guest list.

Majors is still slated to star in the upcoming MCU movie, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” and already shot his role in “Loki” Season 2. Disney has declined to comment, reports Variety.