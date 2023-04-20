Comedian Nate Bargatze is coming back to Utah. Here’s when ... and why his website crashed

Nate Bargatze is returning to Utah.

The Nashville-based comedian is scheduled to perform at the Delta Center on Saturday, Sept. 30, as part of the Be Funny Tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. on Bargatze’s website.

Tickets for his upcoming shows, including the Salt Lake City date, went on “presale” Thursday and the website crashed.

“Wow. So crazy that you all crashed the site due (to) demand,” Bargatze tweeted.

Wow. So crazy that you all crashed the site due demand.



We're working on getting it back up by the presale tomorrow morning 10a local but most shows are on Ticketmaster so you can access tickets on their site. Presale code is FUNNY

Thank you! pic.twitter.com/0l5IAtnzZJ — Nate Bargatze (@natebargatze) April 18, 2023

A follow-up tweet said the site was moving “to a new home that can handle the traffic.”

Hey there. Thanks again for your patience while we get my site moved to a new home that can handle the traffic. I know it's still not loading but you can find all of the presale ticket pages here https://t.co/cV5sSEEXbU in the meantime. — Nate Bargatze (@natebargatze) April 19, 2023

The comedian, whose special “Hello, World” hit Amazon Prime in late January, performed four shows at Salt Lake City’s Eccles Theater in February 2022.

Bargatze, who embraces the label of “clean comedian“ and was described by The Atlantic in 2021 as “the nicest man in stand-up,” has two Netflix specials, a Comedy Central special and 10 appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to go along with his latest Amazon special.

In a recent interview with the Deseret News, Bargatze spoke about his growing Utah fanbase and the moment he realized how large his following was here.

“You always heard (Jim) Gaffigan and (Brian) Regan could go there. ... You heard, ‘If you’re clean, you do really great in Salt Lake City,’” Bargatze said. “The first time I’d go there, I’d go to the comedy club Wiseguys. Keith (Stubbs) over there, he would book you. Every time I went, it’s like the next time was a little more crowded and then a little more crowded. And then it was slowly kind of going.

“I actually now have a lot of close friends that live in Salt Lake City. And I actually end up there a lot. The Eccles was probably where you’re like, ‘Oh, all right.’ We did four shows there. When we did that, you’re like, ‘All right, I think I’m finally.’ ... Because I wanted to. I’d always just heard about it. Hopefully, all these people will learn who you are. And especially with my comedy. You just know that would be a really good audience for me. This last trip to Eccles was a big one. I could definitely feel it. It was definitely building and building.”

