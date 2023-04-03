‘His Only Son’ was a box office surprise. Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised

“His Only Son’ had a big opening — finishing third in the box office this weekend behind “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Made on $250,000 — what the director David Helling called “a shoestring budget” — “His Only Son” grossed $5.5 million during the weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. It debuted in 1,920 theaters and had a better showing this weekend than films like “Creed III” and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

The film tells the story found in Genesis 22 where God commands Abraham (Nicolas Mouawad) to sacrifice his son Isaac (Edaan Moskowitz). The father and son pair journey with two others to Moriah so Abraham can perform the sacrifice. As the story spans a mere 18 verses in the Bible, there’s some creative liberties taken and parallels to other stories involving Abraham to transform it into a feature-length film.

The film has been getting some good reviews, too. On Rotten Tomatoes, the six critics reviews averaged to 83% and the hundreds of audience reviews averaged at 97%. Overall, it has a positive reception.

Like “Jesus Revolution,” the film was still a box-office surprise, bringing in higher revenue than projected. When Lionsgate Productions’ “Jesus Revolution” debuted, it also was in third place and grossed $15.5 million. “The Chosen” had a theatrical debut as well and grossed $8.2 million when two episodes from Season 3 were released, as Deseret News reported.

With faith-based productions consistently performing well, maybe it’s time we shouldn’t continue to be surprised they do.

The unique model behind the production of “His Only Son,” which involves crowd-funding might be one reason why the film did better than expected. When someone invests in a project, they may be more likely to attend and tell their friends and family about it.

It could be that these debuts are telling us there’s a significant demographic who wants positive entertainment about their faith. With rumors of a “Passion of the Christ” sequel coming out soon, maybe it’s time to seriously look at why faith-based content continues to perform well and what about it is appealing to audiences.

