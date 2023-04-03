Live-action ‘Moana’ is in the works: Here’s why Dwayne Johnson says it ‘runs very deep’ for him

The 2016 animated movie “Moana” will be getting a remake. Disney CEO Bob Iger and actor Dwayne Johnson announced a live-action version of the film on Monday.

Disney will be working with Johnson to make the film, per The Hollywood Reporter. He’ll reprise his role as Maui and will also produce the film, which doesn’t have a director announced yet. Original screenwriter Jared Bush is expected to write the screenplay along with Dana Ledoux Miller.

The full cast isn’t announced, but voice actor Auli’i Cravalho is expected to return, according to Deadline.

And for Johnson, the film has a deeper meaning.

Johnson has Samoan heritage. Samoa is one of the Polynesian islands. The film “Moana” is inspired by Polynesian legends and by the heritage of islands such as Hawaii, Tonga, Samoa and Tahiti, per Family Search. Details in the movie like the style of the canoe and Moana’s navigation method come from Polynesian culture. Different languages like Samoan and Tokelauan are included in the lyrics of songs from the movie.

His involvement in the film is important to him because of his connection to Samoan culture. Per The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”

Johnson released a video announcing the live-action from Hawaii on Monday.